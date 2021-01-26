Tuesday, January 26, 2021:

PM Johnson takes 'responsibility' as UK records over 100,000 deaths

More than 100,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain since the pandemic took hold last year, official data showed.

Another 1,631 deaths were reported on Tuesday bringing the total to 100,162 from nearly 3.7 million positive cases.

Britain reported its first cases of the disease almost a year ago, on January 29, 2020, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson was initially relaxed about introducing measures to tackle the spread.

Then as cases rose, he eventually relented, and a lockdown was introduced in March but questions have remained ever since about the government's approach, particularly its testing and tracing regime.

The lockdown was ordered largely on the back of an Imperial College London study that warned 500,000 could die without severe measures, and 250,000 with less stringent regulations.

Since then, the country has endured another two waves of the virus, and is currently mired in its third and deadliest bout, blamed on a new variant that hit before Christmas.

The 100,162 deaths are more than Britain's civilian toll in World War Two and twice the number killed in the 1940-41 Blitz bombing campaign.

"It's hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic, the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended, and for so many relatives the missed chance, even to say goodbye," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done."

Turkey reports over 7,000 new cases

Turkey has reported over 7,000 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

A total of 7,103 cases, including 681 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.44 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,344 with 134 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,108 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.32 million.

More than 28.8 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 180,303 since Monday.

The latest figures show that the number of patients in critical condition dropped to 1,791.

Italy reports 541 new deaths, 10,593 cases

Italy has reported 541 deaths, up from 420 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,593 from 8,561.

Some 257,034 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 143,116, the ministry said.

Italy has now registered 86,422 deaths since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.486 million cases.

Patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 21,355, compared with 21,424 a day earlier.

There were 162 new admissions to intensive care units, against 150 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,372 down from 2,421 on Monday.

Canada to unveil more steps to restrict foreign travel

Canada will soon take more steps to restrict foreign travel as part of its campaign to clamp down on the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told reporters, but did not give details.

Trudeau also said he did not expect Canada to be affected by shortages of vaccines that are hitting some European Union nations. The issues largely center around AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, which Canada has not approved yet, he said.

The second wave of coronavirus is sweeping Canada and health officials say some hospitals run the risk of being overwhelmed. Trudeau is urging Canadians not to travel abroad and said Ottawa intended to introduce more restrictions.

Trudeau had previously said one possibility would be to oblige arriving passengers to spend a 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their own expense.

People arriving from abroad currently only have to promise they will go into two weeks of quarantine. Canada obliges everyone flying into the country to provide a mandatory negative test for coronavirus.

Spanish PM appoints new health minister amid worsening pandemic

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has appointed Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias as the new health minister after her predecessor resigned to run in an election in a move criticised by the opposition amid rising infections.

In her previous job, the 55-year-old lawyer-turned- politician from the Canary Islands has helped coordinate Spain's response to the pandemic, overseeing weekly meetings of regional health chiefs.

Former health minister Salvador Illa, who like Darias is from Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), stepped down to run for elections scheduled in his native Catalonia for February 14 to try to win the regional government away from pro-independence parties.

"Spain again hits record Covid infections over the weekend, with 767 dead and 93,822 cases. It is intolerable that Sanchez is more concerned with garnering votes than saving lives," Pablo Casado, leader of the main opposition People's Party, tweeted about Illa's departure.

Spain's cumulative infections now total 2,593,382, while the death toll is at 56,208.

Iran approves Sputnik V vaccine

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that his country approved Sputnik V vaccine for use on its citizens.

"The Sputnik V vaccine was registered in Iran yesterday... In the near future we hope we will be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production," he said after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Merkel urges 'fair' distribution of virus jabs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged a "fair" distribution of vaccines across the world, warning that the memories of countries left out in the race for the life-saving jabs would persist.

"Money is one thing, but the other thing in a time of scarcity is the availability of the vaccine. Here it's about a fair distribution, and not about a question of money," she told an online forum.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the question of who gets which vaccine in the world will of course leave new wounds and new memories because those who get such emergency help will remember that."

WHO expected to review AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory panel has tentatively scheduled a review of the AstraZeneca vaccine for February 8, an expert said.

"Reviewing the data from AstraZeneca, and we have tentatively — I have to underline tentatively — scheduled a meeting of SAGE to discuss policy recommendation on February 8th," Joachim Hombach, executive secretary of WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE), told a news briefing held as it issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna vaccine.

Top Colombia minister dies of virus complications

Colombia's Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has died of complications stemming from the virus, the country's president said.

"Carlos Holmes Trujillo died at dawn today, after complications in his health while he was battling Covid-19," President Ivan Duque said in a video posted on Twitter.

Mauritius begins vaccination programme

Mauritius has begun vaccinating against the virus, a crucial step for the Indian Ocean archipelago nation as it seeks to revive its hard-hit tourism industry and welcome visitors again.

An on-duty doctor at Victoria Hospital, in the central town of Quatre-Bornes, was the first to receive the jab, with about 100 other medical staff expected to be vaccinated Tuesday.

Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal said the campaign would initially target frontline healthcare staff treating patients, and workers meeting passengers at the airport.

Indonesia passes one million cases

Indonesia's cases have topped the one million mark, as the archipelago launches one of the world's biggest vaccine drives to clamp down on a soaring infection rate.

The Southeast Asian nation of nearly 270 million has recorded 1,012,350 virus cases and almost 29,000 deaths, according to official data.

But low testing rates mean the crisis is believed to be much more severe than those figures suggest.

Some hospitals are on the brink of collapse as they are overwhelmed with patients in one of Asia's worst-hit nations, health experts warn.

Russia reports 18,241 new cases

Russia reported 18,241 new cases, taking its official national tally to 3,756,931.

Authorities also confirmed 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 70,482.

Russia's RDIF signs deal to supply Sputnik V vaccine to Malaysia

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund signed a deal to supply the Sputnik V vaccine against the virus to Malaysia, the TASS news agency cited Russia's embassy in Kuala Lumpur as saying.

Science Magazine confirms efficacy of PharmaMar's Plitidepsin against virus

Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar said the peer review journal Science has published a paper that confirms its drug Plitidepsin has a "potent preclinical efficacy" against the virus.

A study carried out in vitro and in vivo by a team of scientists in New York, San Francisco and Paris

showed the drug leads to a reduction of viral replication, resulting in a 99 percent reduction of viral loads in the lungs of plitidepsin-treated animals, the Science paper reported, according to a

PharmaMar statement. "We believe that our data and the initial positive results from PharmaMar’s

clinical trial suggests that plitidepsin should be strongly considered for expanded clinical trials for the treatment of Covid-19,” Science said.

German minister calls for 'Europe's fair share' in vaccine distribution

German Health Minister Jens Spahn backed European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on vaccines leaving the bloc, saying Europe should have its "fair share".

The EU has proposed setting up a register of vaccine exports amid frustration over delays in deliveries of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot and other supply problems.

"I can understand that there are production problems but then it must affect everyone in the same way," Spahn told ZDF television.

"This is not about Europe first but about Europe's fair share," he said, adding it therefore made sense to have export limits on vaccines.

No need to decide on new French lockdown for now, says minister

There is no need for the French government to make a decision on a new national lockdown at this stage, as it is still evaluating results from its current night curfew, government minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said.

France has imposed a 6pm-6am (1700-0500GMT) curfew, though some doctors and medics have called for a new lockdown to tackle a resurgence of cases.

"To the best of my knowledge, and based on the data we have at our disposal, at this stage there is no reason to decide on a lockdown," she told BFM TV.

China offers flight refunds to curb travel

Chinese airlines are offering refunded tickets as the virus continues to spread in the country's northeast.

The offer from the government’s aviation authority comes amid a push to prevent people traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday next month.