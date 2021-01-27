Wednesday, January 27, 2021:

WHO says new variants have spread to dozens of countries

New Covid-19 variants that make the virus more contagious and could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective have spread rapidly across dozens of countries, the World Health Organization said.

In its latest epidemiological update, the UN health agency said the more contagious variant first spotted in Britain had by January 25 spread to 70 countries across all regions of the world.

That variant, which is known as VOC 202012/01 and has proven to transmit more easily than previous variants of the virus, had thus spread to 10 more countries over the past week, it said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week also warned that fresh studies had indicated the strain could be more deadly, but the WHO stressed Wednesday that those "results are preliminary, and more analyses are required to further corroborate these findings".

The WHO also said the variant of the virus first found in South Africa had now spread to 31 countries, eight more than a week ago.

Laboratory studies have found that that variant, 501Y.V2 "is less susceptible to antibody neutralisation" than previous variants, WHO said.

This has raised serious concerns that the variant poses a heightened risk of reinfection, and also could hamper the effectiveness of the growing number of vaccines coming to market.

The WHO said more studies were needed, but stressed that observational studies in South Africa did not indicate an increased risk of reinfection.

It also said that while studies by US biotechnology firm Moderna indicated that its vaccine could potentially be less effective against the variant, "neutralising titres remain above the levels expected to be protective".

The WHO said a third variant of the virus, first discovered in Brazil, was now in eight countries, up from just two a week ago.

That variant, called P1, has raised similar concerns it could be more contagious or cause more severe disease.

Turkey reports over 7,000 cases

Turkey reported 7,489 additional coronavirus cases, including 675 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.44 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,476 with 132 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,803 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.33 million.

More than 29 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 179,419 since Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the number of patients in critical condition dropped to 1,765.

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus crossed the 1.5 million mark as of Wednesday, according to official figures.

In week two of Turkey's mass vaccination campaign, in which it is administering CoronaVac jabs purchased from Chinese company SinoVac, immunisation efforts are running smoothly, officials say.

Turkey began its mass vaccination campaign on January 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines, and then moving to older individuals.

Health Minister Fahtrettin announced that over the suggestion of Turkey’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, older adults above the age of 75 will start to be vaccinated in health institutions as of Thursday morning.

Italy reports 467 deaths, 15,204 new cases

Italy reported 467 deaths, down from 541 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,204 from 10,593.

Some 293,770 tests were carried out in the past day, against a previous 257,034, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 86,889 deaths since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.501 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 21,161, compared with 21,355 a day earlier.

There were 115 new admissions to intensive care units, against 162 the day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,352, down from 2,372 on Tuesday.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

UK records second highest daily toll

The United Kingdom recorded its second highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery.

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines faster than the country’s European neighbours in a bid to stem the pandemic.

The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-highest official death toll and reported a further 1,725 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test.

On Tuesday the total deaths figure passed the 100,000 mark, the first European state to reach that figure, leading to questions about the government's handling of the crisis.

It rose to 101,887 on Wednesday.

The country recorded a further 25,308 cases of the disease, up from 20,089 the day before.

The data showed that 7,164,387 people have now been given their first dose of the vaccine, with 311,060 receiving it in the last 24 hours.

UK to impose hotel quarantine for returning Britons

UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced.

The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8.

Returning travellers must stay in hotels for 10 days while they complete the required self-isolation period, interior minister Priti Patel told lawmakers.

Non-UK arrivals from the targeted destinations, which include South America, Portugal, Cape Verde and South Africa, are already barred following the discovery of two virus variants in Brazil and South Africa.

Patel said the plans were still being "operationalised", with no date mentioned for their introduction, and further details would be announced next week.

The 10-day quarantine will cost returning Britons $2,060, with meals served at the bedroom door and security guards supervising stays, according to media reports.

Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil

Portugal will suspend all flights to and from Brazil from January 29 until February 14, the Interior Ministry said, citing a worsening pandemic globally and in Portugal, as well as new variants of the virus detected elsewhere.

Only humanitarian and repatriation flights will be allowed, with travellers required to provide a Covid-19 test taken 72 hours in advance before boarding and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival back in Portugal, it said in a statement.

Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus

Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Yotova has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was in good general health and has shown only mild symptoms of the disease, the president's office said.

President Rumen Radev tested negative for the virus, the office said in a statement.

Cannes Film Festival postponed

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the pandemic, organisers said.

Last year's event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

The festival will take place from July 6-17, the organisers said in a statement, two months later than planned.

Hollywood superstars normally flock to the Mediterranean town's "Croisette" promenade for the two-week extravaganza, the world's biggest cinema showcase and a major market for the industry.

The palm-fringed town has been a subdued version of its normally glamorous self since the coronavirus outbreak. Many of its swankiest hotels are closed, as are its restaurants and bars.

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data on a study of its vaccine against the UK variant of the coronavirus by next week, a representative said at a virtual meeting of a US CDC advisory panel.

"Since the middle of December, that (UK) variant has been dominant and spread so rapidly. And so, we should be able to put together an analysis on efficacy against that probably by next week," said Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the trials.

Oxford University has developed the vaccine along with AstraZeneca.

Oman prohibits group events in new measures - state media

Oman prohibited all group events, postponed students' return to universities and advised citizens and residents against foreign travel, in a tightening of measures against the coronavirus, state media said.

The ban on gatherings include international conferences, sports events and exhibitions, state news agency ONA said, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee. Oman closed its land borders ten days ago.

CDC: US may reach 514,000 deaths by February 20

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients is saying in the Biden administration’s first formal briefing on the pandemic that officials will always hew to the science and level with the public.

Rochelle Walensky, the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says her agency’s latest forecast indicates the US will record between 479,000 to 514,000 deaths by February 20.

Zients says the federal Department of Health and Human Services is acting Wednesday to make more professionals available to administer vaccinations. The government will authorize nurses and doctors who have retired to administer vaccines, and professionals licensed in one state will be able to administer shots in other states.

Such measures are fairly standard in health emergencies.

The US leads the world with 25.4 million confirmed cases and more than 425,000 deaths.

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Norway will close its borders to all but essential visitors, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, tightening further some of the toughest travel restrictions in Europe.

"In practice, the border will be closed to anyone not living in Norway," Solberg told a news conference.

While exceptions will apply to a few groups, including health workers from some countries, most migrant labour will be prevented from coming, she said.

The non-EU country on Saturday announced a lockdown of its capital region after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain.

AstraZeneca says vaccine delivery talks with EU to go ahead

AstraZeneca says it has not pulled out of vaccine talks with the European Union and plans to meet with EU officials later Wednesday in Brussels.

The comments came after EU officials said earlier that the company had pulled out of the meeting to discuss delayed vaccine commitments to the 27-nation bloc. The talks were slated to be the third in in as many days.

The public dispute between AstraZeneca and the EU has raised concerns about vaccine nationalism, as countries desperate to end the pandemic and return to normalcy jockey to make sure to obtain as many of the precious vaccine shots as possible.

Bahrain stops indoor dining, moves schools to remote learning

Bahrain will suspend dine-in services in restaurants and cafes and will move public and private schools to remote learning for three weeks to contain the spread of the virus, the health ministry said on.

The ministry has detected a new variant of virus, it said, without saying which kind. The decisions will come into effect on Sunday.

India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant

A vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the virus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company.

The findings on COVAXIN, which is in use in India after receiving emergency-use authorisation early this month, have been published on the website bioRxiv that carries research not certified by peer review.

" Sera from the vaccine recipients could neutralise the UK-variant strains discounting the uncertainty around potential escape," wrote scientists from the company and its partner, the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

Russia reports 17,741 cases

Russia reported 17,741 new cases, taking its official tally to 3,774,672.

Authorities also reported 594 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 71,076.

Indonesia reports record daily increase in deaths

Indonesia reported a record daily increase in virus deaths, with 387 new fatalities, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

This brought the total number of deaths to 28,855.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 11,948 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 1,024,298.

Morocco gets half million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Morocco received half a million doses of China’s Sinopharm virus vaccine as it prepares to be the first African country to roll out a national immunisation campaign.

The consignment is the second batch to arrive in Morocco after 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

The government has announced that it will first start vaccinating health, security, and teaching staff this week and has launched a website for other people to register for the vaccine.

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the virus as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.

The country of 7 million people has inoculated about 29,000 medical workers so far – putting it at the bottom in terms of vaccinated people per capita in the 27-member bloc.

"This is a chance we are given and we have to grab it. There is no other way to fight this virus," said Ulyana Dumova, one of the first 15 patients in the Nadezhda care home to get the vaccine.

Palestine plans to buy 100,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses

The Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against virus in February, the Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian Authority's envoy in Moscow as saying.

Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Authority's ambassador to Russia, said Moscow would provide 10,000 free doses of the vaccine.

COVAX to supply 355M vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year – WHO

The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said.