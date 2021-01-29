Novavax Inc has said its coronavirus vaccine showed overall 89.3 percent efficacy in preventing Covid-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, showing strong protection against both original virus and the UK variant. according to a preliminary analysis.

A mid-stage trial of the vaccine in South Africa, where a troubling new variant of the virus is common, showed 60 percent effectiveness among people who did not have HIV.

The study of 15,000 people in Britain is still underway. The interim analysis found 62 participants so far have been diagnosed with Covid-19 – only six of them in the group that got vaccine and the rest who received dummy shots.

The infections occurred at a time when Britain was experiencing a jump in Covid-19 caused by a more contagious variant. A preliminary analysis found over half of the trial participants who became infected had the mutated version. The numbers are very small, but Novavax said they suggest the vaccine is nearly 96 percent effective against the older coronavirus and nearly 86 percent effective against the new variant. The findings are based on cases that occurred at least a week after the second dose.

Efficacy of the vaccine in the UK trial was close to that of the two authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc with BioNTech and Moderna, whose two-dose regimens were both around 95 percent effective at preventing Covid-19 in clinical trials.

2B doses per year

Novavax shares surged 34 percent in after hours trading following release of the trial results on the same day the United States reported its first cases of the South African variant.

Novavax is already stockpiling vaccine at six operating manufacturing locations, and said it expects a total of eight plants in seven countries to produce at the rate of 2 billion doses per year, including from the Serum Institute of India.

The company on a conference call noted that this was interim data and executives said they expect it will be two to three months before they are ready to apply for authorisation with regulators.

The UK trial, which enrolled people aged 18 to 84, is expected to be used to apply for use in Britain, the European Union and other countries.

Approval of the Novavax vaccine would be most welcome in Europe as it struggles with meagre vaccine supply after Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca Plc delivered fewer doses than hoped.

Executives on the call said the company was discussing with the US Food and Drug Administration whether the UK and South Africa data was enough to apply for US emergency use authorisation.

60 percent efficacy acceptable