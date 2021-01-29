Friday, January 29, 2021:

France to close borders to non-EU countries

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the country would close its borders to non-European Union countries for all except essential travel, while stepping back from a widely anticipated third lockdown.

The travel ban will come into force from Sunday to try to limit the spread of new variant cases of coronavirus from abroad.

Castex, speaking after a meeting of the country's defence council, said he was not announcing a fresh national lockdown for now, adding that "the next few days will be decisive" in terms of any possible new restrictions.

EU sets vaccine export controls until end-March

The European Commission said it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference the export monitoring and controls were "time limited", initially lasting until the end of March, and applied to Covid-19 vaccines the EU had bought in advance.

The bloc could block the export of a vaccine if it determined that this could undermine the EU's own supplies.

"This is an insurance policy," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference.

Britain said it was urgently seeking answers from the European Union over its decision to restrict the export of Covid-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.

WHO says vaccine hoarding keeps pandemic burning

Rich countries squabbling over Covid-19 vaccine supplies must consider the situation in poorer parts of the world, the World Health Organization said, warning that hoarding of shots "keeps the pandemic burning".

"If we hoard vaccines and we are not sharing, there will be three major problems. One, I have said it, it will be a catastrophic moral failure and two it keeps the pandemic burning and three very slow global economy recovery," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a virtual briefing.

"So it is our choice and I hope we will choose the right things," he said, almost a year since he declared a public health emergency over the emergence of the coronavirus.

Italy reports 477 deaths, 13,574 new cases

Italy reported 477 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 492 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,574 from 14,372.

Some 268,750 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 275,179, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 87,858 deaths linked to Covid-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.529 million cases to date.

French death toll jumps above 75,000

France's coronavirus death toll jumped above 75,000 as the government reported 820 new deaths, taking the cumulative total to 75,620.

Friday's figure included 355 deaths in hospitals, compared with 344 a day earlier, and 465 deaths in retirement homes over the past three days, health ministry data showed.

The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 425 from 400 a day earlier.

Turkey reports over 6,900 new coronavirus infections

Turkey reported 6,912 additional coronavirus cases, including 664 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.46 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 25,736, with 131 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,093 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.34 million.

Ukraine needs 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines more

Ukraine needs to buy 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the number it expects to receive under the global COVAX scheme and from China, the government said.

It said in a statement that the country was planning to vaccinate 14.4 million people in 2021 starting from February.

Ukraine, which has registered over 1.2 million coronavirus cases, expects at least 8 million doses from COVAX.

The government also signed an agreement with China's leading vaccine manufacturer, Sinovac Biotech to buy 1.9 million doses.

Sweden registers 2,400 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 2,400 new coronavirus cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

New cases have come down significantly over the last few weeks and the figure was the lowest daily registered increase for over three months.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 71 new deaths, taking the total to 11,591.

The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Greece reverses decision to reopen shops

Greece will shut its shops less than two weeks after they were allowed to reopen, and has indefinitely postponed plans to reopen secondary schools, after a surge in coronavirus infections forced it to reverse early steps out of lockdown.

"The horizontal spread of infections in the most densely populated area of the country is worrisome," Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the committee of experts advising the government, told a press briefing.

"We don't want to face an exponential rise of infections and the impact it would have on the public health system."

European regulator gives green light for AstraZeneca vaccine

Regulators authorised AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in adults throughout the European Union, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

The European Medicines Agency's expert committee unanimously recommended the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over, though concerns had been raised this week that not enough data exist to prove it works in older people.

The shot is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by the European Medicines Agency, after ones made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Both were authorised for all adults.

The decision requires final approval from the European Commission, a process that occurred swiftly with the other vaccines.

J&J's Covid-19 vaccine 66% effective

Johnson & Johnson said that its single-dose vaccine was 66 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a large trial against multiple variants across three continents.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 varied from 72 percent in the United States, to 66 percent in Latin America and just 57 percent in South Africa, from where a worrying variant has spread.

A high bar has been set by two authorised vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which were around 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before new variants emerged.

Anchorage opens up after Covid-19 drop, vaccines

A decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infections buoyed by other factors like having 12 percent of the population vaccinated has led Alaska’s largest city to relax restrictions placed on businesses to combat the pandemic, officials said.

The municipality of Anchorage will double the occupancy rate to 50 percent for bars, restaurants, storefront businesses, gyms, bingo halls and theatres as of Monday, said acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. Last call will also be moved back an hour, with alcohol service ending at midnight.

AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of virus vaccine as early as mid-Feb

AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its virus vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan.

Although the British-Swedish company started domestic vaccine trials last summer, it fell behind its rival Pfizer Inc in the schedule to inoculate the Japanese public after Pfizer sought government approval in December.

Philippines to relax ban on visitors from countries with UK variant