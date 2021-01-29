For example there is the Al Hadba minaret, which was destroyed by Daesh in June 2017, all intact in a VR (virtual reality) presentation. The landmark minaret and the Great Mosque of al Nuri is being planned to be conserved and reconstructed with an alliance between UNESCO, UAE and Iraq.

Online explorers can also visit Mosul’s streets via Street View, and see for themselves the war ravaged streets slowly coming back to life. The tour shows “important landmarks, some of which are destroyed.”

“The art exhibition, ‘Return to Mosul’, brought together artistic voices from throughout Iraq and Mosul to tell the story of the occupation and recovery, providing a vision of a brighter, more tolerant future in Mosul,” the Google presentation “The Exhibition That Brought it all Together” says, going back to 2019.

There are also interviews with Mosul residents who lived through the terror of the Daesh occupation. These personal accounts, grouped under Voices from Mosul, reveal a dark period.

Hakam Alkattib, a fine artist, says he was very prolific during this time, producing more than 100 paintings of various dimensions. But he was also anxious as he did so: “It is interesting to note that after completing and signing each painting, I started looking for a hideout for it. The idea of hiding them in the sub ceiling of the atelier came, to keep my work away from the eyes of neighbours or [Daesh] members, because the discovery of such things would lead to the amputation of the hand – the hand of the painter – at best.”

Program Manager, Google Arts & Culture Chance Coughenour, writes “The collection helps people immerse themselves in the world of Mosul’s artists through features like detailed in-painting tours and videos detailing the artist’s experience living through occupation. At the heart of the project is the incredible artwork depicting the stories of the city and the people, including the lives of women and children during and after the war. Some of the artwork was displayed during the 2019 exhibition “Return to Mosul,” hosted at the Mosul Cultural Museum. With this new digital exhibition, the pieces now have a permanent online home.”

Thumbnail image: Our Dreams - by Moyasser Nasseer

Headline image: Welcome to Mosul by Mahmoud Shubbar