Over 12 million people visited Turkey's 32 museums and archaeological sites in the first 10 months of 2020 through the government’s digital platform, tourism officials have said.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry unveiled a digital portal of museums and historical sites on March 25, 2020, after the Covid-19 outbreak, which hit the tourism industry hard.

The museums and archaeological sites, which host millions of rare works of culture and art, have been made accessible to visitors through a virtual environment at sanalmuze.gov.tr, Turkish officials said on Friday.

Virtually the most visited is the Gobeklitepe Archeological Site Museum, with around 3.5 million visitors so far.

READ MORE:A brief introduction to Istanbul museums

Virtual tours in 3D format