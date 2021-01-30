Saturday, January 30, 2021:

Britain records 1,200 new deaths, 23,275 cases

Britain has recorded 1,200 deaths from Covid-19, down from 1,245 the day before, and a further 23,275 cases of the disease, also a decrease from a day earlier.

The figures record deaths of those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.

Official data showed that 8.38 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 7.89 million people announced on Friday.

France reports 242 hospital deaths in past 24 hours

France has reported 242 new Covid-19 related deaths in hospitals and said 192 people infected with the coronavirus were admitted into intensive care.

In total, 27,242 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospital.

Italy reports 421 coronavirus deaths, 12,715 new cases

Italy has reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,715 from 13,574.

Some 298,010 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 268,750, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 88,279 deaths linked to Covid-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2,542 million cases to date.

Patient s in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,098 on Saturday, compared with 20,397 a day earlier.

Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe

Travellers to Iran from Europe will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after testing negative upon arrival, a health official said.

Travellers from other regions, including neighbouring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV.

Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again, and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported.

Turkey reports over 6,000 new cases

Turkey reported over 6,000 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures.

A total of 6,871 cases, including 658 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, Health Ministry data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 2.47 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,865 with 129 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,100 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.35 million.

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX

Pakistan has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments to developing nations, a government health official said.

About 6 million of the doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2021 under the COVAX scheme, with the remainder due by mid-year, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, said in a statement.

Pakistan signed up last year to the vaccine sharing scheme coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries.

Germany expects 5 million vaccine doses in next 3 weeks

Germany says drugmakers will deliver at least 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the country in the next three weeks.

The Health Ministry says on Twitter that Germany has already received 3.5 million doses in the past five weeks and administered 2.2 million shots.

Health Minister Jens Spahn says the new figures for deliveries from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca were “good news after a difficult start.” Germany has given the first shot to about 2.2 percent of its 83 million population. Nearly half a million people had received both shots by Saturday.

It’s recommended the second shot be given 21 to 28 days after the first.

Vatican Museums to reopen after virus closure

The Vatican Museums, including the Sistine Chapel, has said they will reopen on Monday after being closed for 88 days due to coronavirus restrictions, the longest closure since World War II.

The world-famous collections will open their doors to the public from Monday to Saturday, but visitors must pre-book tickets and will be given timed entry slots.

Curators used the closure, sparked by Italian government measures introduced to stem the spread of Covid-19, to carry out maintenance and refurbishment works.

That included careful dusting of 15th-century frescoes in the Sis tine Chapel, which normally attracts six million visitors a year.

Dubai rolls out China's Sinopharm vaccine

Dubai has kicked off rolling out China's Sinopharm vaccine to the general public, as coronavirus infections surged to record levels in the Middle East tourism hub, the government said.

All Emirati nationals are eligible for the vaccine, the Dubai media office said in a statement.

Last week, Dubai suspended non-essential surgeries in hospitals for a month and live music at restaurants indefinitely after daily infections of the coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates rose to their highest levels in January.

Authorities reported 3,647 new cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 to 300,661 and 674 respectively.

Novavax vaccine news welcomed in South Africa

News that the Novavax vaccine has shown about 60 percent efficacy on HIV-positive patients and that it seems to work against the variant of the virus now dominant in South Africa is being welcomed with relief in the country, but further studies are urged.

Results from a small Novavax Inc. study in South Africa suggest the vaccine does work but not nearly as well as it does against the variant from Britain. Early findings from a British study suggest the vaccine is nearly 96% effective against the older coronavirus and nearly 86% effective against the new variant there.

In South Africa, the new variant now causes more than 90% of new cases and is more infectious than the original virus.

On volunteers who are HIV-positive, preliminary studies in South Africa show the Novavax vaccine appears to be 60% effective. That has been welcomed in a country where nearly 7.7 million people live with the disease.

Cases in Malaysia surge

Malaysia reported its biggest daily rise in cases for the second straight day, with 5,728 new infections recorded on Saturday.

The new cases took the cumulative total of infections to 209,661.

The health ministry also reported 13 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 746

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine

Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

"We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring Ast raZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

Meanwhile, deliveries of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico would "very probably" resume on Feb. 10, Lopez Obrador said, after global delivery delays by the U.S. company. Mexico was expecting about 1.5 million doses from Pfizer, he noted.

Mexico is trying to secure as much vaccine supply as possible amid delivery delays and a surge in cases. Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 was 156,579 on Friday.

Taiwan reports first death in 8 months

Taiwan's government on Saturday reported the island's first death from since May, as it battles a small and unusual outbreak of locally transmitted cases.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died after being infected with the coronavirus as part of a domestic cluster connected to a hospital, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Taiwan took early and effective steps to control the virus, with the large majority of its 909 confirmed cases in people who caught COVID-19 abroad. The new outbreak has infe cted 19 people since the start of the month, centring on a hospital in the northern city of Taoyuan.

Chen, reporting four new cases from the hospital cluster, announced the death, bringing to eight the total number of deaths in Taiwan from the pandemic.

Indonesia reports record 14,518 new cases

Indonesia reported 14,518 new cases on Saturday, a record daily increase that brought its total number of cases to just over 1.06 million.

The country's COVID-19 taskforce also reported 210 deaths, increasing the death toll from the pandemic so far to 29,728.

Norway to start gradual easing of capital region's lockdown

The Norwegian government will gradually loosen the capital region's lockdown, allowing some shops and recreational activities to reopen from Feb. 3 onwards, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Saturday.

The outbreak of a more contagious variant of COVID-19, first identified in Britain, had prompted the introduction of stricter measures on Jan. 23, including the closure of all non-essential stores for the first time in the pandemic.

"Infections are going down continuously in Norway and we now have a better overview over the outbreak and spread," Hoeie told a news conference.

The situation in and around the capital Oslo remains uncertain, however, and the easing will therefore be gradual, he added.