The United Arab Emirates has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families, the government said.

"The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category," Dubai's ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Changing policy

It was unclear if new passport holders would benefit from the public welfare system.