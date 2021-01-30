Substitute Breno Lopes scored in injury time as Palmeiras won its second Copa Libertadores title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Santos in an all-Brazilian final.

It is the first South American title for the Sao Paulo club since 1999 and the second consecutive year that a Portuguese coach has won the South American title and .

Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira, who took over in November, follows the footsteps of Jorge Jesus, who won the title last year with Flamengo.

Palmeiras won with its first shot on goal in a match that disappointed any neutral fans.

“I could never dream this could happen in my life, just the other day I was playing in the second division,” Lopes said.

The Copa Libertadores title was also the first title for 42-year-old Ferreira as a manager.

