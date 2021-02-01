US actress Robin Wright always wanted to direct, but it wasn't until Netflix's "House of Cards" crew helped her helm 10 episodes that she gained the experience to make her first movie.

"What a gift that was, because otherwise I would not have had the confidence to move on and do a feature film, that's for sure," said Wright at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her debut "Land" on Sunday.

It is a lesson in teamwork painfully ignored by the film's lead character Edee - played by Wright - who after suffering immense personal tragedy decides to live alone in the beautiful but unforgiving Wyoming wilderness.

Arriving at a leaky, dilapidated cabin miles from civilization without phone or car, Edee's attempts to teach herself to hunt and survive take a humbling and perilous turn, before the arrival of a local hunter.

"Why make this movie?... It's a reminder that we do need each other," said Wright at a Q&A taking place remotely - like the entire festival - due to the pandemic.

"We do face adversity, and it's generally the compassion and kindness of another person that gets us through that difficult time... I think we all can resonate with that right now."

Even with her skills honed on Netflix's political drama, Wright faced unprecedented challenges shooting "Land" across 29 days in remote Alberta, Canada, where her team constructed a log cabin at 8,000 feet (2,400 meters).