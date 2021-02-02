Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was "manipulated into submission" during their relationship.

Wood, who stars on HBO's "Westworld", had spoken frequently in recent years about being abused in a relationship but did not name the person until she posted Monday on Instagram.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood said. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

Manson's label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that after the "disturbing allegations," it will "cease to further promote his current album" and has "also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects".

Manson representatives Rick Roskin and Emma Banks of Creative Artists Agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manson though, called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”

Manson responded with his own Instagram post Monday night.

“Obviously my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," his post said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

Regardless of how, and why, others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood and Manson's relationship became public in 2007 when he was 38 and she was 19, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up.

Wood, now 33, said in her post that Manson left her "brainwashed and manipulated into submission".

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," the post added.