A surprise chat between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on new audio-based social network Clubhouse has helped propel the app to the top of the startup charts and sparked a scramble for invitations to the exclusive service.

Demand for invitations to the less-than-a-year-old service - members get to invite a limited number of friends during its pre-launch period - is so hot, a market for them has grown on platforms like Reddit, eBay, and Craigslist.

In China, invitations are being sold on Alibaba's second-hand market place Idle Fish, even though Clubhouse isn't available in Apple's app store in that country.

In Japan investors, tech workers and the media have swarmed the service.

As of Tuesday, data analytics firm Sensor Tower said there were about 3.6 million installs worldwide for the app-only available on Apple's iPhone-with 1.1 million of them coming in the last six days.

Investors were so eager for a piece of the action that at one point on Monday they pushed up shares in Clubhouse Media Group, a completely unrelated stock, by 117 percent.

Chinese tech firm Agora Inc, listed on Nasdaq, saw its shares jump 30 percent on media reports that it may be a technology partner to Clubhouse. Agora declined to comment while a Clubhouse spokeswoman declined to comment on questions about technology partners.

The San Francisco-based company's latest round of financing in January 24 valued the company at $1 billion, a source familiar with the matter said. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz, a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Clubby nature