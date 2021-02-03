Whether you used to have a humble cubicle or occupied a nice office with windows to the outside world before the pandemic, things are different now. These days, almost everyone who can is working from home, and as a result, the workspace has gained a new meaning.

Many more people are working from home these days, and the trend is likely to remain after the Covid-19 nightmare is over. According to data offered by Global Workplace Analytics, “five million employees (3.6% of the U.S. employee workforce) currently work-at-home half-time or more. Regular work-at-home has grown 173% since 2005, 11% faster than the rest of the workforce (which grew 15%) and nearly 47x faster than the self-employed population (which grew by 4%) . And 43% of employees work remotely with some frequency.”

Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, quoted in a Vox article ”estimates that by 2025, some 70 percent of the workforce will work remotely at least five days a month. “I think the percentage of people with compatible jobs will expand as knowledge-based work continues to edge out jobs that require a physical presence,” Lister said.”

You may have refrained from going overboard with the decorations of your workspace at work, for fear of attracting weird looks or being labeled ‘quirky’. Well fear no more, as no one will see what your workplace is like these days, except you (and your family, if you live with them). And you are more likely to continue working from home for a while, so go wild!

Cartoons and artwork

Posting under the name @zoesees on Instagram, Zoe Si is a cartoonist for the New Yorker. Her amusing vignettes capture the details of day-to-day life.

Will McPhail, another New Yorker artist, has an absurdist sense of humour, which he carries over to his cartoons on Instagram at @willmcphail4.

Cristoph Niemann shares his colourful, inventive artwork under @abstractsunday on Instagram.