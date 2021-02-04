Surrounded by lipstick and eye-shadow, Aisha Quashie brushes her cheek with foundation as she mirrors makeup artist Laura Hunt thousands of miles away in London.

The 39-year-old, who finished treatment for lymphoma in March, is doing a private online makeup tutorial while shielding at her Mississauga, Ontario home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When you're going through something like cancer, you tend to stay away regardless, because sometimes you're not feeling well," Quashie told Reuters.

"But that additional isolation, just it makes it even that much harder not being able to see family (and) friends. It's definitely tough mentally."

For some 30 years, international charity Look Good Feel Better has organised workshops for people living with cancer, giving advice on how to deal with treatment side-effects like dry skin and hair loss.

While group sessions took place at hospitals and cancer support centres around the world, these moved online last year. People living with cancer are considered at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19.

Dee Diaz, president and CEO of Look Good Feel Better Canada, said it now offered two one-hour skin and haircare workshops with groups of six to 12 women.

"What's hard is sometimes that connectivity and now women, when they join, have the option of not turning on their camera," she said.

"Although ... within the first 10 minutes, the cameras start coming on because they start to feel comfortable, less vulnerable because they are amongst others who are facing the same challenges."