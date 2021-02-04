“I retired last year,” Mustafa Dere says. “I used to work as a nurse in a hospital, and after 27 years, I felt it was time to leave.” Dere is now free to focus on his hobby full time, which is collecting model cars.

Mustafa Dere lives on the Mediterranean Coast of Turkey, in Antalya, with his wife and mother. He has no children, but a sizable model car collection of more than 1,000 pieces.

Dere, 51, began collecting model cars when he was eight years old. “In those days, everyone was looking up to smoking. My uncle found me trying to smoke a cigarette one day, and slapped me. He chided me: ‘Are we raising you to become an addict?’ He was a tailor.”

The same uncle gave him his first pocket money, 25 kurus (cents), and Dere was off to the stationery store. “This was before there were standalone toy shops, mind you,” he tells TRT World. “I bought myself a Majorette 1/64 scale toy car with that money, and that’s how it started.”

Dere has been collecting cars since then. “I collect classic car models, and my car is a classic too,” he says. Dere’s car is an Opel Kadett D 1983, a German car with a diesel engine. Of course, Dere also has the same car as a model, which he says he has special ordered from Germany.

“At first I was thinking I would collect and play with the model cars, and sell them too,” Dere says. “But later I couldn’t part with them, and it became a collection.” Now one room in Dere’s home is set aside for his collection, which he tends to daily.

“They are not in glass cabinets but on shelves. They are hard to clean and care for,” Dere says. But it’s obvious that he loves them with a passion. How else to explain 43 years of collecting?