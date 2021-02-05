Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" has roared back into the Hollywood awards race when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod.

"Da 5 Bloods", from Netflix Inc, scored three nominations, tying with independent Korean-language drama "Minari" and two other Netflix films: jazz period movie "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and 1960s protest film "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

They were joined by Amazon Studios' "One Night in Miami" about the meeting of four Black icons in 1964, in the race for best movie cast ensemble, the top SAG award.

READ MORE: 'Parasite' wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston

The critically acclaimed 1930s show-business drama "Mank," however, was omitted from the movie cast ensemble field, although Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter for film classic "Citizen Kane."

Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where "Mank" led the pack with six nods but "Da 5 Bloods" was overlooked.

“I thank the Screen Actors Guild for their support of the esteemed ensemble of DA 5 BLOODS. Also a love shout to all of the actors who did da damn thang," Spike Lee said in a statement.

The SAG Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4. The awards, which only honour actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.