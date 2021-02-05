Friday, February 5, 2021:

EU hopes Sputnik V vaccine will be approved in bloc

The European Union's top diplomat has expressed hope that the vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc.

During a visit to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the country's Sputnik V vaccine is "good news for the whole mankind."

The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses.

Britain records over 1,000 deaths, new cases decrease

Britain has recorded 1,014 deaths, up from 915 a day earlier, government data showed, while 19,114 new cases of the virus were reported, a decrease on Thursday's total.

The data also showed that 10.97 million people had been given their first dose of a vaccine against the virus.

Italy reports over 14,00 new cases

Italy has reported 377 deaths against 421 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,218 from 13,659 the day before.

Some 270,507 tests were carried out in the past day, virtually stable compared with a previous 270,142, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 90,618 deaths since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.61 million cases to date.

Turkey reports over 7,000 new cases

Turkey has recorded 7,901 new cases and 110 daily deaths over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Since the pandemic first began Turkey has reported total confirmed cases at 2,516,889 and 26,577 fatalities.

According to the ministry, 142,538 tests were carried out over the day.

WHO: Understanding virus origins will take years

A member of the World Health Organization-led team visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan has said he has been surprised by the complexity of getting to the origins of the pandemic and that years of research lay ahead.

Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist and infectious diseases expert, said the team in Wuhan had received the access it requested from Chinese authorities as it tries to understand the early days of the novel coronavirus outbreak first identified in Wuhan.

"Everybody knows how it really exploded out of Huanan market in Wuhan, but the key is what was happening around that time and before," Dwyer said.

The origin of the coronavirus has become highly politicised following accusations that China was not transparent in its early handling of the outbreak. Beijing has pushed the idea that the virus could have originated elsewhere.

Hungary says first Chinese jabs can be given this month

Hungary has plans to begin administering the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to its citizens later this month, the government said.

Hungary broke ranks with the EU last month by becoming the first bloc member to approve and order both Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V jab, in quantities of five million and two million doses respectively.

The Chinese shipment "is enough for 2.5 million people," Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, told a press briefing in Budapest.

"That is enough for 250,000 people in each of February, March and April, and then the rest of the contracted amount after April," he said.

Oxford says vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant

AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants, the university said.

"Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B117, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK," said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

UK: R number falls to 0.7-1.0, virus epidemic is shrinking

The estimated virus reproduction "R" number for Britain is between 0.7 and 1.0 and the pandemic is shrinking, the Health Ministry has said.

The R number had fallen slightly from 0.7-1.1 last week, and in England the rate was estimated to be at 0.7-0.9.

"These estimates mean we are now confident the epidemic is shrinking across England, though it remains important that everyone continues to stay at home in order to keep the R value down," the ministry said in a statement.

The UK growth rate was estimated at -5 percent to -2 percent, compared to -5 percent and 0 percent last week, meaning the number of new infections was shrinking by up to 5 percent every day.

Lockdown still needed in Denmark to combat new variant

One in five new cases in Denmark has been infected with the more contagious British variant in the last week of January, preliminary data showed, prompting experts to say lockdown restrictions were still necessary to curb the epidemic.

Denmark instituted hard lockdown measures in December after seeing infections rise exponentially and in particular to curb the spread of the new B117 variant, first identified in Britain.

The variant, which Danish authorities say could be up to 50 percent more infectious, is expected to become the dominant one by mid-February.

PM: Czechs may use vaccines not registered in EU

The Czech Republic may consider using vaccines not yet registered in the EU to speed up inoculations, Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said, on a trip to Hungary, which has given emergency approval to Russian and Chinese vaccines.

He said he had also spoken about the issue with German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, who he said wanted Russian or Chinese vaccines to be given European approval.

European Union countries' governments are facing a reckoning over vaccination programmes that have lagged far behind the United States and former EU member Britain.

Ukraine secures 12M AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccine dosesUkraine has secured, from the Serum Institute of India, 12 million vaccine doses developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said in a statement.

US Senate passes Biden's $1.9T Covid aid package

The US Senate early Friday passed a budget plan that would allow for passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package in coming weeks without Republican support.

Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie by casting a vote in favour of the Democratic measure, sending it to the House of Representatives for final approval.

Separate, more detailed legislation still would have to be crafted and passed to carry out Biden's coronavirus-relief bill, which also could provide more time for negotiations with Republicans.

Hungary to receive first shipment of Sinopharm vaccines this month

Sinopharm will deliver to Hungary enough vaccines to inoculate 250,000 people in each month between February and April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that in May Sinopharm would deliver enough vaccines to inoculate 1.75 million people.

Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm, becoming the first EU country to purchase a Chinese vaccine.

Malaysia reports 3,391 new cases, 19 deaths

Malaysia on Friday reported 3,391 new cases, raising the cumulative total to nearly 235,000 cases.

Health officials also reported 19 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 845.

In an earlier post on Twitter, the health ministry said it has detected one case of the more contagious B.117 variant of in a Malaysian who had returned from the United Arab Emirates.

Data prove mutations are more infectious -German official

Recent data from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands have shown that the analysed mutations are more infectious, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

The data have shown that the reproduction rate of infections - or 'R' - was around 0.5 higher, Lothar Wieler said at a news conference.

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use in India

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India's drugs regulator and the decision was made after that, the company said.

"Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it will in the future look to resubmit its application with the additional information that the regulator requires.

French hospital federation president calls for new lockdown

Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospital federation, called for a new national lockdown to deal with the situation, in the latest sign of tensions between the government and health officials on the issue.

Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV that while the situation in hospitals was under control for now, it remained "very tense" in many areas.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the situation in France remained fragile but there was no need for a new lockdown at present, although several leading French medics have said a new lockdown might be necessary.

Russia reports 16,688 new cases, 527 deaths