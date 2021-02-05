The UN Security Council and General Assembly has launched the recruitment process for the next secretary-general, a post currently held by Antonio Guterres who has announced he will seek a second term.

Aged 71, the former Portuguese prime minister enjoys broad support at the General Assembly and the Security Council, including crucially from its five permanent members – the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

Guterres has faced criticism however from several non-governmental groups who claim he is not doing enough to defend human rights globally, a charge he disputes.

"Candidates should possess proven leadership and managerial abilities, extensive experience in international relations, and strong diplomatic, communication and multilingual skills," said a letter adopted on Thursday by the Security Council.

And at least one country wants to see the UN's top spot filled by a woman for the term, which would run from 2022-2026.

In the letter – sent to the 193 member states of the United Nations and obtained by AFP – Honduras pleaded for female candidates.

"Look genuinely at your commitments to the United Nations and present women candidates... and commence a nomination process where equality and inclusivity are possible and the norm," Honduras ambassador to the UN Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake wrote.