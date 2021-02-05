When Tottenham Hotspur topped the Premier League in December even those fans who opposed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager had started to believe the Portuguese might be the Special One after all.

After Thursday's depressing defeat by Chelsea, Tottenham's third on the spin, that belief has evaporated with the north London club going backwards at an alarming rate of knots.

While Chelsea under new manager Thomas Tuchel have moved up to sixth in the Premier League, Tottenham have sunk to eighth and there appears little sign of things improving soon.

The season begun with Tottenham putting five goals past Southampton and hitting Manchester United for six with Mourinho, better-known for the pragmatic football that has won him sackloads of silverware as a manager, apparently throwing caution to the wind.

That was replaced with grinding performances but Tottenham still reached the summit with a counter-attacking win over Manchester City in November and returned there in December after beating Arsenal.

Pretty it was not, but effective it most definitely was.

Now, however, Tottenham's style is neither and had their magnificent stadium been full with 60,000 fans on Thursday, Mourinho would have endured an uncomfortable night.

Admittedly they were without injured talisman Harry Kane and quicksilver right back Sergio Reguilo but even if they had been fit it is unlikely to have made much difference with Tottenham out-passed and out-witted by an impressive Chelsea side who should have won by more than Jorginho's first-half penalty.



