Saturday, February 6, 2021

UK vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

Britain has recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed.

The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, up from 10.971 million on Friday.

Swiss march in lakeside tax haven to protest Covid-19 lockdown

Some 500 protesters marched through the Swiss tax haven of Zug, wearing white protective suits and chanting dystopian slogans to voice displeasure with rules aimed at limiting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demonstration was reminiscent of a rally a week ago in Vienna, where thousands opposed to that country's even-stricter lockdown faced off against police.

Though Switzerland's restrictions have been less severe than those in Germany, Austria, or Italy – restaurants and non-essential shops are closed but ski areas are open – there is still a steady buzz of opposition.

In Zug, police watched but did not intervene as a group of protesters filed from the train station to the centre of the lakeside city known for shell companies with letter-box addresses and attractive tax rates.

Portugal's Covid intensive care occupancy dips from record high

The number of patients with Covid-19 requiring intensive care in Portugal's struggling hospitals has dipped from the previous day's record high and the country reported fewer daily deaths and new infections.

Data from Portugal's health authority showed 891 people were in intensive care, 13 fewer than on Friday, while a total of 6,158 people were in hospital with coronavirus, down from 6,412 the previous day.

A recent surge in infections has left hospitals on the verge of collapse, with ambulances sometimes queuing for hours because of a lack of beds.

Turkey registers over 7,800 new cases

Turkey has registered 7,897 new coronavirus cases, including 618 symptomatic patients, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.52 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,685, with 108 deaths over the past day.

With 8,089 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.41 million.

Over 30.48 million coronavirus tests have been administered to date in Turkey, including 137,649 in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures also show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,337.

Netherlands cases surpass a million

The Netherlands surpassed a million confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, official data has shown.

The Institute for Public Health (RIVM) reported 4,075 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 1,001,826 in the 11 months since the virus was first found in the country on February 27 last year. There have been 14,355 deaths.

The actual number of infections in the country of 17 million is likely to be significantly higher, as in the first months of the epidemic only very seriously ill patients were tested.

In later months a lack of capacity meant many patients did not get a test.

Denmark to lift UAE flight ban from Sunday

Denmark will lift a ban on flights coming from the United Arab Emirates from Sunday, the UAE embassy to Denmark has said.

Denmark said two weeks ago it would temporarily halt flights from the Gulf state for five days after concerns were raised about the coronavirus tests administered in the emirate of Dubai before departure.

Passengers travelling from the UAE to Denmark must present a negative Covid-19 no older than 24 hours before boarding. On arrival they must take another test and isolate for 10 days, the embassy said, adding that these rules apply until February 28.

Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Pfizer Inc has applied for full regulatory approval in Brazil of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech Se, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has said.

It is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied on January 29 for full regulatory approval of the vaccine it developed with Oxford University, and will make it in Brazil in partnership with the federally funded Fiocruz biomedical centre.

Pfizer said it filed for registration on Friday for its vaccine called BNT162b2, backed up by late-stage trials on 44,000 volunteers in six countries - 2,900 of them in Brazil.

The vaccine has an overall efficacy of 95 percent, and efficacy of 94 percent in people aged over 65, the US drugmaker said in a statement.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he will not take any Covid-19 shot, is under pressure after a slow and patchy vaccine roll-out in Brazil, which now faces a second wave of infections.

Slovenia eases anti-coronavirus restrictions after criticism

Slovenia will reopen ski resorts and some shops and has eased restrictions on people entering the country imposed to help reduce the rate of Covid-19 infections, after coming under pressure over its handling of the pandemic.

From Saturday, daily migrant workers and academics entering Slovenia from European Union countries that have lower 14-day incidences of Covid-19 will not have to present negative coronavirus tests, or be quarantined, the government said.

Also, ski resorts as well as shops and service businesses not larger that 400 square meters will be allowed to reopen next week, with weekly mandatory testing of employees, Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said.

The Alpine country of 2 million people, which imposed strict lockdown rules in October to tackle rising Covid-19 infections, recorded 990 new cases and 18 deaths on Friday.

African leaders tackle Covid in virtual summit

African leaders have opened a two-day virtual summit to discuss the continent's Covid-19 response as well as security issues that have been overlooked during the pandemic.

The African Union summit comes almost exactly one year after Egypt recorded the first coronavirus case in Africa, prompting widespread fears that member states' weak health systems would quickly be overwhelmed.

But despite early doomsday predictions, the continent has been hit less hard than other regions so far, recording 3.5 percent of virus cases and four percent of deaths worldwide, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, though, many African countries are battling damaging second waves while straining to procure sufficient vaccine doses.

"This disease has caused great suffering and hardship across our continent," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the outgoing AU chairman, said in opening remarks on Saturday.

"It is not only a severe health emergency. It is also a grave economic and social crisis."

African leaders have been speaking out against vaccine hoarding by rich countries at the expense of poorer ones.

Iran to start vaccinations with Sputnik V jabs

Iran will kick off its coronavirus vaccination campaign within a week, President Hassan Rouhani has said after the country received its first batch of Sputnik V jab.

The Islamic republic is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, with over 58,000 lives lost out of more than 1.4 million cases of infection.

Iran has bought two million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told AFP.

The first batch arrived in the country on Thursday, and the country is scheduled to receive two more batches by February 28.

"Vaccinations will start this very week; this is a real cause for celebration," Rouhani told a televised meeting of Iran's Covid-19 task force.

Italy clears emergency use of Covid-19 antibody therapies

Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza has signed a decree authorising the emergency use of monoclonal antibodies to treat the coronavirus.

Italy's medicines regulator AIFA on Friday had given its green light for emergency use of Covid-19 antibody therapies developed by US drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron.

Malaysia reports 3,847 new cases with 12 new deaths

Malaysia has reported 3,847 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 238,721.

The Health Ministry also reported 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 857.

Russia reports 16,627 new cases, 497 deaths

Russia has reported 16,627 new coronavirus cases, which took the overall national number of confirmed infections to 3,951,233.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre said 497 more coronavirus patients had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian official death toll to 76,229.

US federal executions likely a Covid superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 percent of death row inmates were sick with Covid-19. Guards were ill.

Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show employees at the Indiana prison complex where the 13 executions were carried out over six months had contact with inmates and other people infected with the coronavirus, but were able to refuse to test and declined to participate in contact tracing efforts and were still permitted to return to their work assignments.

Other staff members, including those brought in to help with executions, also spread tips to their colleagues about how they could avoid quarantines and skirt public health guidance from the federal government and Indiana health officials.

The executions at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, completed in a short window over a few weeks, likely acted as a superspreader event, according to the records reviewed by AP. It was something health experts warned could happen when the Justice Department insisted on resuming executions during a pandemic.

Covid-19 whistleblower remembered a year after his death

A year after his death from the virus, residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan say they remain grateful to the whistleblower doctor who first sounded the alarm about the outbreak before it received official recognition.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in the city, became one of the most visible figures in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan when he tried to sound the alarm about its appearance, but was reprimanded by police for spreading rumours.