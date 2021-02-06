POLITICS
AstraZeneca vaccine less effective against South African strain – study
The so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants are currently most concerning virus mutations for both scientists as well as public health experts.
A member of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service prepares a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain on February 4, 2021. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
February 6, 2021

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has said its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of Covid-19, based on early data from a trial.

The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Timesreport published earlier in the day.

Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.

"In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the FT report.

"However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults."

Protection against severe disease

The company said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralising antibody activity was equivalent to that of other Covid-19 vaccines.

While thousands of individual changes have arisen as the virus mutates into new variants, only a tiny minority are likely to be important or change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.

"Oxford University and AstraZeneca .have started adapting the vaccine against this variant and will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for Autumn delivery should it be needed," the AstraZeneca spokesman said.

The trial involving more than 2,000 people has not been peer-reviewed, the FT said.

On Friday Oxford said their vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants.

SOURCE:Reuters
