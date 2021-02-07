CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jennifer Lawrence hurt by flying glass on movie set
Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, celebrity website TMZ said.
Jennifer Lawrence hurt by flying glass on movie set
Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere for the film "Dark Phoenix" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 4, 2019. / Reuters
By Neslihan Birtek
February 7, 2021

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding,  celebrity website TMZ said.

The Boston Globe said the extent of the injury was unclear in the accident that happened after midnight on Thursday. Citing two sources close to the production, the newspaper said Lawrence was holding her face when paramedics arrived and that filming was halted on Friday.

Netflix, which plans to release the comedy about two astronomers, declined to comment on the reports. Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hollywood outlet Deadline quoted unnamed sources as saying that Lawrence was recovering.

RECOMMENDED

"Don't Look Now," directed by Adam McKay, boasts a star-studded cast including Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence, 30, who won a best actress Oscar in 2013 for "Silver Linings Playbook," has not appeared on film since 2019's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" but has four new movies in the works, according to movie database IMDB.com

In late 2019, she married New York art dealer Cooke Maroney.

READ MORE:Hollywood suffers 80 percent revenue drop due to pandemic

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'