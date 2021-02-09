Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Spain tops three million virus cases

The total number of confirmed cases in Spain, one of Europe's hardest-hit nations, has topped three million since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Spain recorded another 16,402 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall figure to 3,005,487.

Seroprevalence studies, which test for antibodies using a blood serum sample, suggest the real figure is far higher.

Over the same 24-hour period, Spain also saw another 766 deaths, bringing the overall toll to 63,061 in the nation of some 47 million people.

France reports close to 19,000 cases

France has reported 18,870 new cases and 724 more deaths from Covid-19.

The country has reported a total of 3,360,235 infections and 80,147 fatalities.

Ghana parliament shuts down after outbreak

Ghana's parliament has suspended most of its activities for three weeks after at least 17 MPs and 151 staff members were infected, the speaker said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo warned last month that infection rates were skyrocketing and threatened to overwhelm Ghana's health system, part of a second wave of the virus across Africa that has been far more serious than the first.

Two new variants found in England under investigation

Two new variants, one of which has been classified as a "concern," have been identified in England with some similarities to the South African and Brazilian variants, a government advisory scientific committee said.

One of the new variants, first identified in Bristol, has been designated a "Variant of Concern," by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

The other, first identified in Liverpool, has been designated as a "Variant under Investigation" by the group.

Turkey reports over 8,500 more cases

Turkey has reported 8,636 new cases, including 659 symptomatic patients, and 98 more fatalities.

The overall case count has now passed 2.54 million, with the death toll at 26,998, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 8,109 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 2.43 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1,310, latest figures showed.

Italy reports over 10,500 new cases

Italy has reported 422 deaths against 307 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,630 from 7,970 the day before.

Italy has registered 92,002 deaths since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.655 million cases to date.

UK's reported cases fall again, deaths increase

Britain has recorded another fall in the number of new daily cases, although there was an increase in the reported death toll.

There were 12,364 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, down from 14,104 on Monday which was the lowest figure since December 8.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive test rose to 1,052 from 333 on Monday.

The government also said 12.646 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine up to Monday.

Swiss detect first case of Brazilian virus strain

A first case of the variant first spotted in Brazil has been found in Switzerland, where the British variant is already spreading rapidly, authorities said.

Virginie Masserey, head of the health ministry's infection control department, said the number of cases of new virus variants detected in Switzerland had doubled in the last week to 4,411 cases.

While the specific mutations have not been sequenced in most of those cases, she said 1,692 had been determined to be the more contagious variant first found in Britain, known as B.1.1.7, while 69 cases involved t he variant discovered in South Africa, B.1.351.

Merkel seeks to extend virus curbs as Germans grumble

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek to extend strict curbs to fight the pandemic until at least the end of February at crunch talks this week, party sources has said.

As fatigue grows with the partial lockdown in Europe's top economy, Merkel advised against any loosening of the measures before March 1.

"We would gain nothing if we left lockdown prematurely," Merkel told members of her CDU party according to meeting participants, ahead of talks Wednesday to set policy on the restrictions.

Peru kicks off inoculation campaign with Sinopharm vaccine

Peru has launched its vaccination campaign with newly arrived doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine, as the South American country struggles to control a fierce second wave of infections that has forced a lockdown in the capital Lima.

Health officials kicked off the program in the intensive care unit of Lima's Arzobispo Loayza Hospital, authorities said, where medical staff were slated to receive the first of 300,000 doses delivered by Sinopharm on Sunday.

Peru, mired in a political crisis last year, initially lagged behind its wealthier neighbours in locking down vaccine deals.

US joins WHO programme aimed at boosting virus fight

A US official has told a World Health Organization meeting that Washington would participate in a programme to boost virus testing, diagnostics and vaccines as it joins global efforts to respond to the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the announcement which follows confirmation last month that Washington under President Joe Biden will remain in the Geneva-based agency.

Former President Donald Trump criticised the agency and halted funding.

"We want to underscore the commitment of the United States to multilateralism and our common cause to respond to this pandemic and improve global public health," Colin L McIff, Acting Director at the Office of Global Affairs in the US Department of Health and Human Services, said at a WHO virtual meeting.

Ethiopia secures 9 million doses of vaccines till April

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the country's 110 million people by the end of the year.

"For now up to April we have been allocated close to nine million doses," Lia Tadesse said.

"Within this year we want to make sure we get at least 20 percent of the population," she said, adding that Ethiopia was open to possible donations of vaccines but was not doing any procurement of doses independently but only through the COVAX facility.

Mongolia approves Sputnik V vaccine

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund has said Mongolia approved its Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use, becoming the 23rd country to do so globally.

Mongolia granted the vaccine an emergency use authorisation without conducting its own clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical firm Mongol Emimpex Concern LLC supported the process, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Sweden records over 8,000 new cases since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 8,112 new cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed.

The figure compared with 9,649 cases during the corresponding period last week.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 73 new deaths, taking the total to 12,188. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in sever al European countries that opted for lockdowns.

WHO mission to China fails to find source of virus

The WHO mission to China to uncover the origins of the coronavirus has failed to identify the source of the pandemic but the team ruled out the Wuhan lab-leak theory propagated by Donald Trump.

Experts believe the disease originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

World Health Organization foreign expert Peter Ben Embarek said identifying the animal pathway remains a "work in progress," and the absence of bats in the Wuhan area dimmed the likelihood of direct transmission.

UK announces stricter travel restrictions

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced stricter travel restrictions to reduce virus transmissions and prevent new variants from entering the nation.

The latest measures are to take effect from Monday, and includes a 10-year prison sentence for those who attempt to hide travelling from 33 "red list" countries on the passenger locator form.

Anyone travelling from flagged destinations must pay $2,412 (£1,750) for a quarantine package, which includes transport, two PCR tests and a 10-day stay at a designated hotel.

Does the world need new vaccines? ‘Jury is out,’ Oxford’s Pollard says

It is not yet clear whether or not the world needs a new set of vaccines to fight different variants of the novel coronavirus, but scientists are working on new ones so there is no reason for alarm, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group has said.

“There are definitely new questions about variants that we’re going to be addressing. And one of those is: do we need new vaccines?” Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, told BBC radio.

"I think the jury is out on that at the moment, but all developers are preparing new vaccines so if we do need them, we'll have them available to be able to protect people."

Pollard's team developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa paused a planned rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford said in a prior-to-peer analysis that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the South African variant among young people.

"I think there's clearly a risk of confidence in the way that people may perceive you. But as I say I don't think that there is any reason for alarm today," Pollard said.

Iran starts vaccination campaign

Iran began its vaccination campaign to fight the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness, images broadcast by state TV showed.