Monday, February 8, 2021

CanSinoBIO's vaccine 65.7 percent effective in global trials

CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) vaccine has shown 65.7 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases and a 90.98 percent success rate in stopping the severe disease in an interim analysis of global trials, said Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan.

The positive data moves the vaccine, jointly developed by a research institute affiliated with the Chinese military, a step closer to becoming China's third successful shot for the disease.

The CanSinoBIO vaccine is being tested in Pakistan, Mexico, Russia, Argentina, and Chile, according to clinical trial registration data, and the company has supply deals with some of those countries, including Mexico.

The efficacy of the shot is based on analysis of 30,000 participants and 101 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the minister said on Twitter, quoting data from an independent data monitoring committee.

It was not immediately clear whether the study also looked into the vaccine's efficacy against new and highly transmissible variants first found in South Africa, Britain, and Brazil.

No serious safety concerns have been raised in the study, Sultan said.

In the Pakistani subset, the efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8 percent and 100 percent at preventing severe disease, Sultan added.

Sultan had said that the country could receive "in the range of tens of millions" of the vaccine under an agreement with the Chinese firm.

Hassan Abbas, head of the CanSinoBIO's trial at AJ Pharma in Pakistan, said it has already applied to the government for permission to import the vaccine.

"The initial set of vaccines will come in vials already filled, but we hope in the future to get them in the form of concentrates from CanSino, and do the filling here in Pakistan," he told Reuters news agency.

UK reports over 14,000 new casesBritain has reported 14,104 new cases and 333 deaths, government data showed.

The country has recorded a total of 3,959,784 cases since the pandemic began and 112,798 fatalities.

Turkey reports over 8,000 new infections

Turkey has reported 8,103 additional cases, including 632 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.53 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 26,900, with 103 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 8,567 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.44 million.

Italy reports 307 new deaths

Italy has reported 307 deaths against 270 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,970 from 11,641 the day before.

Some 144,270 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 206,789, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 91,580 deaths since its outbreak emerged last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.65 million cases to date.

Iran unveils second homegrown virus vaccine project

Iran has unveiled its second homegrown vaccine project, the day before the launch of a vaccination campaign to combat the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"We will start human tests in the coming days, or in a week at the latest," Massoud Soleimani, a member of Iran's national vaccine committee, told journalists in Karaj near Tehran.

The vaccine, dubbed Razi Cov Pars, was developed at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, which is linked to the agriculture ministry, Soleimani said.

Mexico's president returns after catching the virus

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has returned to his daily morning news conferences following a two-week absence after catching coronavirus but vowed not to wear a mask or require Mexicans to use them.

"There is no authoritarianism in Mexico ... everything is voluntary, liberty is the most important thing," Lopez Obrador said. "It is each person's own decision."

Obrador revealed he received experimental treatments, which he described only as an "antiviral" medication and an anti-inflammatory drug.

Dutch government to extend night curfew through March 2

The Dutch government has said it will extend a night-time curfew intended to slow the spread of coronavirus through March 2, broadcaster RTL reported, citing sources in The Hague.

The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots from anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on January 23.

RTL reported that Mark Rutte's government would announce the extension at a news conference later Monday.

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have been declining after months of lockdown measures, but the government is warning that a wave of new infections is coming due to the growth in more contagious variants.

UK: Virus jabs for all regardless of immigration status

Undocumented migrants in Britain will still be able to get Covid vaccines without being subject to status checks, the government has said.

Anyone in Britain can register with doctors and access free frontline medical care, regardless of their immigration status.

Some data is shared with the interior ministry, which is responsible for border enforcement and investigating irregular immigration, including deporting those with no right to remain.

However, the health ministry has made clear to officials in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) that people receiving vaccinations, as well as testing and treatment, are not subject to any immigration status checks.

Laos receives 300,000 vaccine doses from China

Laos has received 300,000 doses of a vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, media in the two countries reported.

The Southeast Asian country has already started to inoculate 600 frontline medical workers, the English-language Laotian Times reported, adding that the country had previously received 2,000 doses from China and also Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"These vaccines will be provided to medical workers and at-risk frontline workers in Laos," Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong was quoted a saying in the paper.

State-media China Radio International also reported the arrival of the 300,000 doses.

Denmark’s primary school children return to classes

Nearly 300,000 primary school pupils in Denmark have returned to their classes after five weeks at home, a first step in relaxing the Nordic country's strict virus curb measures.

This particular start of the new school year however comes with some sanitary caveats, such as no mixing of different classes to limit transmission.

Meals must be eaten in the classroom, but masks are not compulsory for students and teachers.

Germany to allow some to jump vaccine queue

The German government has said it's giving an official blessing to allowing some people to jump the vaccination queue if it’s a choice between that and letting vaccines go to waste.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said new vaccination regulations that took effect specifically envision limited departures from the set order of vaccinations if, for example, doses left over in the evening would go to waste.

According to the German government’s priority list, vaccines were initially reserved for those over age 80, people living or working in nursing homes, and hospital staff treating particularly vulnerable patients.

EU chief urges states to donate vaccines to Ukraine

The European Commission chief has called on EU member states to donate some of their jabs to Ukraine, which is trying to launch a vaccination campaign.

The country of some 40 million is awaiting delivery of eight million doses promised under the United Nations Covax programme and up to five million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac jab.

"On top of Covax, I have also asked our member states to donate part of their doses to Ukraine," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a video address at a conference held in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

Australia urges calm after SA halts AstraZeneca rollout

Australia moved to reassure its citizens over the efficacy of AstraZeneca's vaccine after South Africa suspended use of the shot because data showed it offered limited protection against a new strain of the virus.

Citing data that showed the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced mild-to-moderate Covid-19 by 22 percent, South Africa said it would put on hold the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But Australia's Minister for Health, Greg Hunt, said the vaccine is effective in its primary objective.

"There is currently no evidence to indicate a reduction in the effectiveness of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines in preventing severe disease and death. That is the fundamental task, to protect the health," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.