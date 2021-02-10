POLITICS
Ethiopia's Tsegay breaks women's 1500m indoor world record
Ethiopian athlete Gudaf Tsegay beats the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014 by more than two seconds in Lievin.
Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay poses as she celebrates winning the women's 1500m at the Arena Stade Couvert, Lievin, France, on February 9, 2021. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 10, 2021

Gudaf Tsegay has broken the women's world record for the indoor 1500 metres after posting a time of three minutes, 53.09 seconds during a meeting in Lievin.

Ethiopian Tsegay on Tuesday beat by more than two seconds the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe in 2014.

American Grant Holloway ran the second fastest time ever in the men's 60m hurdles, registering 7.32sec to leave him trailing only Colin Jackson's world record of 7.30sec from 1994.

"I'm not really surprised. I worked to do that. I've got to keep this dynamic and stay under 7.40 consistently," said Holloway, the reigning 110m hurdles world champion. 

READ MORE:Japan remain adamant to host Olympic Games in 2021

Another record is missed 

Getnet Wale of Ethiopia fell 0.08sec short of the men's 3000m indoor world record, his time of 7min 24.98sec just shy of Daniel Komen's mark from 1998.

RECOMMENDED

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men's 1500m in 3min 31.80, the fifth fastest indoor time in history and a new European record. 

"I always want to run fast but it was my first race in 2021... Today it was really easy," said the Norwegian.

Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with a best of 5.86m, the Swede unable to replicate his weekend form in Rouen when he soared to a season-leading 6.03m.

The world record holder grimaced after clearing the bar at the first try and did not attempt another height, quickly putting on his tracksuit.

Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria, the 2018 indoor world champion, recorded a world-leading jump of 8.25 in the men's long jump.

He overtook American Marquis Dendy's effort of 8.21m set in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday. 

Miltiadis Tentoglou matched that mark as he finished second to Echevarria in France.

READ MORE: Japan extends Covid-19 emergency, months before delayed Olympics

SOURCE:AFP
