Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will resign over sexist remarks that have sparked outrage in Japan and abroad, reports say.

Multiple major Japanese media outlets are reporting on Thursday that Mori has told officials he will step down and announce his resignation at a meeting of Games organisers on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics athletes village mayor Saburo Kawabuchi is said to succeed Mori.

Gaffe-prone Mori, 83, has come under increasing pressure after he said last week that women "have difficulty" speaking concisely.

The 83-year-old complained that Olympic committee meetings were taking too long because competitive women in attendance spoke too much.

He has apologised for the remarks, but dug a deeper hole when he insisted he had heard complaints that women speak at length.

Condemnation

Politicians and sports stars were quick to condemn the comments, with heavyweight sponsors also saying they ran contrary to the Olympic spirit.

The International Olympic Committee said they considered the matter closed, but then said the remarks were "completely inappropriate" as the backlash grew.

The sexism row has become yet another headache for Olympic organisers and officials already battling public disquiet over holding the Games this summer as the pandemic continues to rage.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics chief Mori won’t resign after sexist comments

An online campaign calling for action against Mori has attracted more than 146,000 signatures, while tennis superstar Naomi Osaka slammed his comments as "ignorant".

Since Mori's remarks, around 400 Olympic and Paralympic volunteers have quit, according to Tokyo 2020, which has said the number includes withdrawals for all reasons.

121st out of 153 in gender equality

Mori's remarks have drawn outrage from many quarters and have put the spotlight on how far Japan lags behind other prosperous countries in advancing women in politics or the boardrooms.

Japan stands 121st out of 153 in the World Economic Forum’s gender equality rankings.

But majority of Japan have called for him to resign and several hundred Olympic volunteers resigned.

Most decision makers have come out and condemned his remarks.

Japan is a country that works largely on consensus with politicians, often elderly and male, acting behind the scenes and leaking trial balloons to sense public sentiment.