Prominent film and TV creator Joss Whedon, who faced a claim of abusive behavior on the set of “Justice League,” has drawn criticism from actors who worked with him on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

The first and most direct allegations came from Charisma Carpenter, who said in a social media post that Whedon has a “history of creating toxic and hostile work environments,” including the one she experienced on “Buffy” and while she was pregnant.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as the title character on the 1997 to 2003 series, responded to Carpenter’s post with a supportive if opaque online message of her own.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” Gellar wrote.

She is focused on her family and the pandemic and planned no further statements at this time, she said, adding, “I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Representatives for Whedon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the writer, director and producer.

Among Carpenter’s allegations: During her pregnancy, Whedon called her “fat,” joked about firing her and, at one point, called her into a meeting during which he allegedly asked if she was “going to keep it,” apparently a reference to her pregnancy, and attacked her character and religion.

She said she was “unceremoniously fired” from the role of Cordelia the following season.

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Gellar’s sister, went on social media to thank Gellar.

“I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this,” she wrote, and alluded to “his not appropriate behavior” she experienced as a teenage actor.