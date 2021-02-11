Bayern Munich have beaten Tigres 1-0 to win the Club World Cup for their sixth title under coach Hansi Flick, hours after midfielder Thomas Muller tested positive for the coronavirus.

In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final.

Müller wasn't there to celebrate with the team, though. Bayern and FIFA said he was moved into isolation after his positive test was revealed.

Their statements didn't address how Müller might have been infected or whether any other players had close contact with him.

“It’s a shame he can’t be here and I hope he’s back soon,” striker Robert Lewandowski said in televised comments. “In football something like this can happen and you have to not accept it but adapt to it, and show your best football.”

Two key moments

Bayern adds the title to its haul of the German league and cup, the Champions League and the European and German Super Cups under Flick within the last year.

Two video reviews changed the course of the game.