After the pandemic torpedoed his chance to work at a Michelin-starred New York restaurant, Lim Wei Keat has returned to his roots by becoming a Singapore street-food chef cooking local fare.

The 25-year-old is among a growing number of young street-food vendors – known as "hawkers" locally – fuelling hopes that a new generation will preserve the city-state's culinary traditions.

Singapore is full of open-air food courts offering a wide variety of cuisines influenced by the Southeast Asian nation's ethnic Chinese, Indian and Muslim populations.

Even after the city-state ballooned into an affluent financial hub, the hawker tradition lived on, and remains a central part of everyday life for many.

The United Nations recognised this tradition as "intangible cultural heritage" in December, describing the centres where hawkers toil as "community dining rooms" that bring together people from diverse backgrounds.

But many chefs are heading toward retirement – their median age is 59 – and young Singaporeans often shun the trade, stoking fears that hawker traditions and their delicious dishes could be lost.

Lim stumbled into becoming an apprentice hawker, only choosing to do so as he could not take up an internship at a US restaurant last year due to coronavirus travel curbs.

But he feels he has found his true calling.

"Local dishes would disappear if young people did not take over stalls or learn (to cook) these dishes," Lim told AFP.

He got the apprenticeship through government initiatives aimed at safeguarding the street food culture, which has helped dozens of younger chefs join the trade.

READ MORE: Bangkok's street vendors are being forced off the streets

'This flavour will disappear'

Hawkers usually focus on just one or two dishes, from fried rice noodles and turnip cake to curry puffs. Lim chose an ever-popular traditional favourite – Hainanese chicken rice – and likes to cook it the old-fashioned way.

"I love chicken rice, so why not start with something that I love and I'm passionate about?"

His mentor, 61-year-old Neo Cheng Leong, has been selling the dish for 30 years.