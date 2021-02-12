The Britney Spears legal case has been back in court with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny said the singer's father and a newly appointed financial trust company must work together to develop an investment plan that will benefit Spears.

Spears has made clear in the past year that she no longer wants her father Jamie involved in her affairs, but the judge in December extended his conservatorship until September 2021.

Jamie Spears was appointed conservator in 2008 after the singer was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment.

Thursday's hearing, which Spears did not attend in person, followed the broadcast of a TV documentary last week that brought new scrutiny to the case and to the widely publicised breakdown of the former teen phenomenon.

The documentary highlighted through eyewitnesses and friends of the star that Spears did not want her father to hold the conservatorship, wishing for an independent party to hold the post instead.

The New York Times documentary also cast doubt on the need for a conservatorship over the Grammy award winner who appears highly functional to the people who know her.

#FreeBritney

On social media, fans and celebrities have been expressing support for Spears with the hashtags #We'reSorryBritney and #FreeBritney.

Glamour magazine on Monday issued an apology, saying "We are all to blame for what happened to Britney Spears - we may not have caused her downfall, but we funded it."

Spears later revived her career but she pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency in 2019 and briefly entered a mental health facility.

Outside the courthouse on Thursday, a handful of fans from the small but vocal #FreeBritney campaign called for the conservatorship to end.

Supporters of the campaign believe Spears is being kept prisoner and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts, which usually consist of selfies or her dancing at home.

"I want her to be independent. I want her to be able to live her life on her own terms. That's why we're here. That's why I'm here," said 28-year-old Dustin Strand.

Co-conservators

Judge Penny overruled an objection of Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, who argued that he should not yield previously granted rights and powers while working with his new co-conservator, The Bessemer Trust on Thursday.