POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Climate change study shows coastal airports are at high risk of flooding
The study shows that a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the Paris Agreement, will eventually lead to hundreds of coastal airports going below mean sea level and hundreds more at risk of severe flooding.
Climate change study shows coastal airports are at high risk of flooding
Snowfall and stormy weather hits the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, Denmark, February 9, 2021. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
February 13, 2021

A study by scientists at Newcastle University shows that hundreds of airports are at risk of severe flooding with rising sea levels, triggered by global warming.

The study called, Global analysis of sea level rise risk to airports,  was conducted by Newcastle University's Professor Richard Dawson and Aaron Yesudian of  the university’s School of Engineering.

The two had spent time analysing over 14,000 airports around the world.

The research study included looking at storm surges for sea levels, pre-Covid-19 activity at airports, air traffic, and airport flood protection.

The study showed that a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement, will eventually lead to hundreds of coastal airports going below mean sea level and puts hundreds more at risk of severe flooding.

It also took into consideration the possibility of global temperatures rising higher than 2 degree Celsius.

It said there will be catastrophic disruptions which will put hundreds of airports under sea level, if this happens.

“These coastal airports are disproportionately important to the global airline network, and by 2100 between 10 and 20% of all routes will be at risk of disruption. Sea level rise therefore poses a serious risk to global passenger and freight movements, with considerable cost of damage and disruption,” Dawson said.

RECOMMENDED

Preventative measures

The research team said coastal airports need to increase their flood protection, raise the land it's located on or should even consider relocating all together.

The team created a global list of airports at highest risk with those in East and Southeast Asia and the Pacific dominating.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport topped the list.

Airports in Europe, North America and Oceania made up the rest of the list.

“Some airports, for example in low-lying islands, play critical roles in providing economic, social and medical lifelines,” Dawson said.

Read the full study here.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios