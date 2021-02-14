Sunday, February 14, 2021

Brazil confirms UK variant in two coronavirus patients

Brazil has confirmed two cases of the UK variant in the state of Goias after sequencing test samples taken on December 31, according to the state's health department.

In a statement on Friday, the authorities said the two people have caught the UK variant live on the outskirts of the federal capital Brasilia. The health department did not say if these are the first cases of the UK variant found in Brazil.

The World Health Organization has said the UK variant has now been found in more than 70 countries.

A genomic sequencing of the virus confirmed infection by the UK variant of the coronavirus, the statement from Goias health authorities said.

France says new confirmed cases at 16,546

France has reported 16,546 new cases, down from 21,231 on Saturday and 20,701 on Friday.

The French health ministry reported 167 new deaths in hospitals, from 199 on Saturday, taking the total to 81,814.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 3,465,163.

Zimbabwe to receive delivery of China's Sinopharm vaccines

Zimbabwe is preparing to receive its first delivery of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, saying the shipment will first undergo “rigorous examinations” before being rolled out, officials said.

It will be one of China's first shipments of vaccines to Africa, after deliveries to Egypt and Equatorial Guinea. The southern African country's first vaccines, expected early on Monday, will be 200,000 doses of the vaccine donated by the Chinese government, while another 600,000 doses of the same vaccine have been purchased by the government and will arrive early next month, the state-run Sunday Mail reported.

Zimbabwe “aims to assess these vaccines within 48 hours” of arrival, Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe spokesman Shingai Gwatidzo said according to the paper.

Turkey reports over 6,287 new coronavirus infections

Turkey has reported 6,287 more coronavirus cases, including 666 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's tally of cases passed 2.58 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,471, with 94 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6,910 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.47 million.

UK records 258 new deaths, 10,972 more infections

Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed.

The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announcement.

UK administers 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Britain has now given 15 million people their first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, the minister in charge of the vaccination programme said on Twitter.

"15,000,000! Amazing team," Nadim Zahawi tweeted, citing data compiled by the I news website using totals from each of the United Kingdom's four constituent countries.

Germany partially closes borders despite EU criticism

Germany has partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol over a troubling surge in coronavirus mutations.

A thousand police officers were mobilised to ensure strict border checks, which recall the much-criticised early days of the pandemic when EU countries hastily closed their frontiers to each other.

Under the new rules, only Germans or non-German residents are allowed through, and they must provide a recent negative coronavirus test. Some exceptions are allowed for essential workers in sectors such as health and transport, as well as for urgent humanitarian reasons, the German interior ministry has said.

French hospitals to move into crisis mode from Thursday

The French Health Ministry has asked regional health agencies and hospitals to go into "crisis organisation" from February 18 to prepare for a possible surge in coronavirus cases due to highly contagious variants, Le Journal Du Dimanche reported.

The move, which would echo measures taken in March and November 2020 when France went into national lockdowns, involves increasing the number of hospital beds available, delaying non- urgent surgery and mobilising all medical staff resources.

"This crisis organisation must be implemented in each region, regardless of the level of hospital stress and must be operational from Thursday, February 18," health authority DGS said in a memo cited by the newspaper.

The DGS was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Israel is planning to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to normality thanks to a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, officials said.

With more than 41 percent of Israelis having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has said it will partially reopen hotels and gyms on February 23 to those fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from Covid-19.

To gain entry, these beneficiaries would have to present a "Green Pass", displayed on a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files. The app's rollout is due this week.

Israel began emerging from its third lockdown last Sunday.

Lebanon administers first vaccines to health workers, elderly

Lebanon has administered its first jabs of Covid-19 vaccine, with an intensive care unit physician and a well-known 93-year-old comedian becoming the first to receive Pfizer-BioNTech doses.

Lebanon launched its inoculation campaign a day after receiving the first batch of the vaccine – 28,500 doses from Brussels, near where Pfizer has a manufacturing facility. More were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The rollout will be monitored by the World Bank and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe handling and fair and equitable access for all Lebanese.

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer

Mexico has received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritise older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign.

Sunday's shipment amounts to about 42 percent of the two million doses of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine the country plans to import from India, in addition to packaging it locally, the government said. Mexico is also expecting shipments of Pfizer's vaccine to resume, with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday.

Mexico and Argentina have an agreement with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine for eventual distribution of 250 million doses in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Oxford University to test its vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its shot is effective in young people.

The trial seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine.

Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don’t get severely ill from the virus, “it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.’’

UK concerns over WHO mission to China

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has said he shared concerns about the level of access given to a World Health Organization's fact-finding mission to China, echoing criticism from the United States.

The White House called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying it had "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the WHO's report were communicated.

Asked about the US reaction, Raab told the BBC: "We do share concerns that they get full cooperation and they get the answers they need, and so we'll be pushing for it to have full access, get all the data it needs to be able to answer the questions that I think most people want to hear answered around the outbreak."

Malaysia reports 2,464 new cases

Malaysia has reported 2,464 new cases, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 264,269.

The health ministry also reported seven new deaths, raising total fatalities from the pandemic to 965.

Japan formally approves its first vaccine

Japan has formally approved its first vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the US and many other countries.

Japan’s health ministry said it had approved the vaccine co-developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.

The announcement comes after a government panel on Friday confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in Japan showed that the vaccine had an efficacy similar to what overseas tests showed.

Virus cancels one of Europe's oldest street carnivals

The pandemic has brought to a sudden halt one of Europe's oldest surviving street carnivals.

In normal times, the small town of Binche in southern Belgium would be bursting with excitement.

It's this time of the year when craftsmen put the finishing touches to the vibrant costumes, ostrich-feather hats and wax mask of performers known as Gilles.

The whole city braces itself for the carnival festivities that have been labeled a 'Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO.

Russia records 14,185 new cases

Russia has reported 14,185 new cases , including 1,559 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,071,883 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 430 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 80,126.

Australia reports two new local cases

Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria has reported two new cases of locally transmitted infection, day two of a snap lockdown as authorities scrambled to curb the spread of the highly infectious UK variant of the disease.

The two cases, including a 3-year-old child, were the first two who were not household contacts of a cluster of infected workers at a quarantine hotel at Melbourne airport which had triggered the five-day lockdown, health authorities said. The hotel cluster has now affect ed 16 people.

While there have only been three new local cases identified following thousands of tests since the lockdown was announced on Friday, Victoria's health officials said the tough curbs - forcing the state's six million-plus people to stay home for five days - were still needed.

Auckland in lockdown after 3 virus cases

New Zealand's largest city of Auckland will go into a three-day lockdown beginning just before midnight following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move after an urgent meeting with other top lawmakers in the Cabinet.