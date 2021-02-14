Ilkay Gundogan has continued his brilliant form, scoring twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to keep up their title bid in impressive fashion.

City are on 53 points, seven clear of second-placed Leicester City, and with a game in hand.

And while there are 15 matches still remaining, it will take a major slump in form to stop City from claiming their third title in four years.

"It is a big step for us but of course it is not over," said Spanish midfielder Rodri.

Pep Guardiola's side are, however, playing with a swagger having now won 16 straight matches in all competitions and German-Turkish Gundogan has been central to that record-breaking run of form with 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League outings.

Tired Tottenham

Inventive and alert, Gundogan looks a different player to the steady but unspectacular presence he had been prior to this season and his form means City are barely affected by the absence of their top midfielder, the injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs, show none of City's confidence, but they began brightly and went close to opening the scoring through a Harry Kane free kick, a curling effort over the wall, that struck the upright.

But it was City who went in front in the 23rd minute with a Rodri penalty after Gundogan was tripped in the box by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

City had missed three of their previous seven penalties this season and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris could have saved Rodri's poorly placed kick which squeezed over his hand.