Monday, February 15, 2021

WHO approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization has listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.

"We now have all the pieces in place for the rapid distribution of vaccines. But we still need to scale up production," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, told a news briefing. "We continue to call for Covid-19 vaccine developers to submit their dossiers to WHO for review at the same time as they submit them to regulators in high-income countries," he said.

The listing by the UN health agency comes days after a WHO panel provided interim recommendations on the vaccine, saying two doses with an interval of around 8 to 12 weeks should be given to all adults, and can be used in countries with the South African variant of the coronavirus as well.

UK opens quarantine hotels, pushes on with vaccine drive

Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests as the government tries to prevent new coronavirus variants from derailing a fast-moving vaccination drive that has delivered more than 15 million shots in ten weeks.

Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport were escorted by security guards to buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Britain also reported on a further 9,765 cases and 230 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China.

Italy's daily infections fall to 7,351

Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 221 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,351 from 11,068 the day before.

Italy has registered 93,835 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.73 million cases to date.

France reports 412 more deaths

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Monday's 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.

France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week increase remained below 4% for the fourth day in a row and is now back to levels last seen at the start of the year.

The total case count is now up to 3.47 million, and the health ministry reported an additional 412 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 82,226.

Turkey registers over 7,900 new infections

Turkey reported 7,945 new coronavirus cases, including 660 symptomatic patients, and 91 more fatalities.

The overall case count has now topped 2.59 million, with the death toll reaching 27,562, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 7,106 more patients won their battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries past 2.48 million.

Colombia receives first Covid-19 shots, vaccination may begin early

Colombia's first Covid-19 vaccines - 50,000 doses from Pfizer Inc - have arrived in the Andean country, President Ivan Duque said, ahead of a possible early rollout of inoculations.

The government had planned to administer the first dose on Saturday, but could begin vaccinations several days earlier, the health ministry said in a statement.

The government said last week it was expecting to receive more than 5.7 million doses from different providers in February and March.

EU tries to prevent Covid border chaos

The European Commission urged better coordination between EU members on Monday, a day after Germany imposed border measures to stem the spread of new coronavirus variants.

The EU executive said it was sending letters to all 27 members to highlight travel recommendations they had agreed to last October to prevent the chaos seen at the start of the pandemic, when unilateral closures snarled traffic and freight.

Germany has been filtering crossings from Austria and the Czech Republic since Sunday in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus variants that emerged in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

Earlier, France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune had urged Germany not to close the border.

South Africa reopens its land borders as virus cases decline

South Africa has reopened its major land borders with neighbouring countries after closing them last month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At least 20 border posts reopened, with officials saying steps will be taken to avoid tightly packed crowds of travellers gathering at the immigration posts, which would spread the virus.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who is to inspect the reopening of the Lebombo border post with Mozambique on Monday, said South Africa is working with neighbouring countries to ensure simpler movements of people.

Russia reports 14,207 new Covid-19 cases, 394 deaths

Russia reported 14,207 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,818 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,086,090 since the pandemic began.

Russia's coronavirus task force said 394 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 80,520.

Malaysia reports 2,176 new cases, 10 deaths

Malaysia reported 2,176 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections from the pandemic to 266,445.

The Health Ministry also reported 10 new deaths, raising total fatalities to 975.

Zimbabwe receives first vaccines from Sinopharm in China

Zimbabwe has received its first Covid-19 vaccines with the arrival of an Air Zimbabwe jet carrying 200,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

It is one of China’s first shipments of vaccines to Africa, after deliveries to Egypt and Equatorial Guinea.

The first Sinopharm vaccines are a donation from China to the southern African country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has purchased an additional 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine that are expected to arrive early next month, according to the state media.

Mnangagwa, in a Twitter post, said the Chinese vaccines will be administered to Zimbabweans this week.

New Zealand's largest city enters lockdown

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland has begun a three-day lockdown following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.

Health officials say the cases are of the more contagious variant first found in Britain and that genome testing hadn’t linked them to any previous known cases.