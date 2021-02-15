The world's first robot artist is set to have her first exhibition in London's Design Museum.

The exhibition, Ai-Da Self Portraits, is to open in May 2021 and will present three large scale self-portraits.

Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create artwork that comments on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence.

She is composed of different AI and computer programmes, robotics, silicone, and human influences and inputs.

The exhibition questions the nature of human identity and creativity in self portraits created by someone who does not have a self.

