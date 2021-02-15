CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Robot artist Ai-Da ready for her first art exhibition
Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create artwork that comments on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence.
Robot artist Ai-Da ready for her first art exhibition
Ai-Da is composed of different AI and computer programmes.
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 15, 2021

The world's first robot artist is set to have her first exhibition in London's Design Museum.

The exhibition, Ai-Da Self Portraits, is to open in May 2021 and will present three large scale self-portraits.

Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create artwork that comments on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence. 

She is composed of different AI and computer programmes, robotics, silicone, and human influences and inputs. 

The exhibition questions the nature of human identity and creativity in self portraits created by someone who does not have a self.

READ MORE: The new Picasso? Meet Ai-Da the robot artist

RECOMMENDED

The exhibition has the world's first AI font devised by an artist robot, to signify language produced by AI language models.

Ai-Da was devised by Gallery Director Aidan Meller, with academic research by Researcher and Curator Lucy Seal, and she was made by Engineered Arts Ltd, and PhD students from the University of Oxford. 

“If Ai-Da does just one important thing, it would be to get us considering the confusion in human/machine relations, and encouraging us to think more carefully and more slowly about the choices we make for our future – there are clear advantages that need to be developed and celebrated, however, Orwell and Huxley’s cautionary messages still remain relevant and we would do well to take heed,” Lucy Seal said.

READ MORE: Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation