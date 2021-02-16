CULTURE
Father of salsa music Johnny Pacheco dies age 85
A musician, composer and producer, Pacheco founded the Fania Records label, as well as the historic Fania All Stars band, which included salsa icons Celia Cruz, Hector Lavoe and Willie Colon.
Dominican artist Johnny Pacheco poses for photographers on the red carpet as he goes in to record the Spanish language version of "We Are The World" (Somos el Mundo) with other top Latin music artists in Miami,Feb. 19, 2010. / AP
By Neslihan Birtek
February 16, 2021

Johnny Pacheco, the Dominican-born musician considered one of the fathers of salsa, has died at the age of 85 in New Jersey.

"With great pain in my soul and an emptiness in my heart I inform you that maestro Johnny Pacheco passed away this afternoon with great peace," his wife, Cuqui Pacheco, said in a statement published on the musician's official Facebook page.

"A thousand thanks for all your prayers and all the love you always gave him."

Pacheco had been urgently hospitalised a few days ago for pneumonia.

A musician, composer and producer, Pacheco founded the Fania Records label, as well as the historic Fania All Stars band, which included salsa icons Celia Cruz, Hector Lavoe and Willie Colon.

Born Juan Azarias Pacheco in Santiago de los Caballeros, in the northern Dominican Republic, on March 25, 1935, he emigrated to New York as a child with his family.

There, he studied at the Juilliard arts school and began his musical career in the 1950s. He rose to fame with his band Pacheco y Su Charanga.

He founded Fania Records in 1964 with attorney Gerald Masucci.

"DEP (Rest In Peace) my dear friend and teacher," Colon tweeted after Pacheco's death was announced, calling his former bandmate "unique."

