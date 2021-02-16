Johnny Pacheco, the Dominican-born musician considered one of the fathers of salsa, has died at the age of 85 in New Jersey.

"With great pain in my soul and an emptiness in my heart I inform you that maestro Johnny Pacheco passed away this afternoon with great peace," his wife, Cuqui Pacheco, said in a statement published on the musician's official Facebook page.

"A thousand thanks for all your prayers and all the love you always gave him."

Pacheco had been urgently hospitalised a few days ago for pneumonia.

A musician, composer and producer, Pacheco founded the Fania Records label, as well as the historic Fania All Stars band, which included salsa icons Celia Cruz, Hector Lavoe and Willie Colon.