Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon more likely to die of virus

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are three times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the population as a whole, according to UN figures that highlight the pandemic's outsized impact on the community.

An estimated 207,000 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon after being driven from their homes or fleeing the conflict, the vast majority in cramped camps where social distancing is impossible.

In the year since Lebanon registered its first case, about 5,800 have been infected with the coronavirus and about 200 of them have died, said a spokesperson for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

French death toll down week-on-week

France reported 586 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, down from 724 a week ago, while the seven-day moving average of deaths fell to 381, the first time the average was below 400 since late January.

The 586 deaths included 351 deaths in hospitals, from 412 on Monday, and 235 deaths in retirement homes over the past four days. The Health Ministry usually reports retirement home deaths on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Hospital numbers eased again, with the total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 down by 283 to 26,239 and the number of people in intensive care down by 33 to 3,348.

The number of new confirmed virus infection cases rose by 19,590 to 3.49 million, compared to an increase of 18,870 a week ago. The seven-day moving average of new cases increased to over 18,400.

The ministry also reported that a total of 3.16 million vaccination shots have been administered, including more than 815,000 second injections.

Iraq records rising cases, including new variant

Iraq has recorded a sharp rise in infections with 3,332 confirmed in the past 24 hours after the country confirmed infections of one of the newer variants of the novel coronavirus.

The rising cases, approaching levels of infection recorded last summer after a dip during the winter, have prompted authorities to announce a nightly curfew beginning on Thursday.

Health Minister Hassan al Tamimi said that the new variant first found in Britain had been detected in Iraq, including among children.

White House to send 13.5M vaccine doses a week to US states

The White House has said it is increasing the supply of coronavirus vaccines sent each week to the states to 13.5 million doses, and is also doubling the amount sent to pharmacies to 2 million doses this week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the boost in distribution to states marked a 57 percent increase since President Joe Biden was inaugurated on January 20.

Zimbabwe to start vaccinations this week

Zimbabwe will begin vaccinating against Covid-19, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel.

The southern African country, which has so far reported more than 35,000 cases and 1,410 deaths, aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its nearly 16 million population in three phases.

“The vaccination programme commences on February 18, 2021, on a voluntary basis, and will be free,” the Harare government said in a statement after the cabinet meeting.

EU regulator to give verdict on J&J vaccine by mid-March

Europe's drugs regulator has said it could issue an opinion by mid-March on whether to approve drugmaker Johnson & Johnson's vaccine under a speedy review.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it had received a conditional marketing application for the vaccine, called Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen. The shot is also being evaluated by US authorities.

The EU watchdog said a fast-tracked review of the coronavirus vaccine by its human medicines committee was possible because it had been already assessing some data in real time, and will now look at the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality.

The single-dose vaccine, developed by J&J's Janssen unit, was 66 percent effective in preventing the virus in a large global trial against multiple variants, a study showed last month.

Lazio face court over possible breaches of Covid-19 rules

Lazio will appear before an Italian court accused of breaking Covid-19 protocols.

After an investigation of positive tests at the club in October and November, federal prosecutors have decided to take Lazio club President Claudio Lotito and two medical staff to court.

They are accused of possible "violations of federal standards" and "failure to comply with health protocols in force," said the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in a statement.

Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames variant found in UK

Slovakia has become the nation with most Covid-19 deaths by size of population in the world amid a surge of cases from a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

Despite a tough lockdown, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Slovakia has risen from 1.68 deaths per 100,000 people on February 1 to 1.78 deaths per 100,000 people on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova called the situation very serious.

The most significant factor that has prevented coronavirus cases from falling in Slovakia is a high occurrence of the variant that was found in Britain,” Marek Majdan, a Slovak epidemiologist and vice rector of Trnava University said.

South Africa readies to give J&J jabs to healthcare workers

South Africa is preparing to give its first vaccinations to healthcare workers this week.

The first batch of 80,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, which has not been authorised for general use in South Africa or anywhere else in the world, is expected to arrive in the country imminently and will be administered to healthcare professionals across the country, Zweli Mkhize told parliament.

The J&J vaccines will be administered as an observational study, in which no placebo shots will be given and the health and future infections of all participants will be tracked, say health experts.

Italy reports 336 deaths and 10,386 new cases

Italy has reported 336 virus-related deaths against 258 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,386 from 7,351 the day before.

Some 274,019 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,278, the country's Health Ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,171 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.74 million cases to date.

France head coach Galthie tests positive

France head coach Fabien Galthie has contracted coronavirus two games into this season's Six Nations tournament.

Galthie, 51, will spend a week in isolation, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said.

The holding of the Six Nations had been in doubt before it started in early February after the French government called for further guarantees about the competition's safety protocol.

Hamas condemns Israel over blocking vaccines to Gaza

Hamas on Tuesday blasted Israel's refusal to allow some 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses destined for Gaza health workers through its blockade of the territory as a "violation" of international law.

The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had planned to send the Russian Sputnik V doses through Israel to Gaza, a separate territory run by Hamas.

But on Monday evening, the PA Health Ministry said Israel had blocked the delivery.

Israel's move marked "a real crime and a violation of all international laws and humanitarian standards," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said.

Dutch govt says it must study court order to end nighttime curfew

The Dutch government has said it must study a court ruling that has ordered it to immediately end a nighttime curfew introduced in January as part of measures to counter the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the Justice Ministry said the government was still taking stock of Tuesday's surprise ruling by the Hague District Court and had no further comment at this stage.

Germany plans to offer free rapid tests from March 1

Germany plans to offer all citizens rapid coronavirus tests free of charge from March 1, its health minister said.

Jens Spahn said rapid antigen tests were now sufficiently available on the market to enable local test centres and pharmacies to offer the tests for free.

Earlier, German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported that Spahn planned to expand the national testing strategy to enable free tests. The federal government plans to bear the costs, RND said.

Spahn also wants to make tests that can be conducted at home available to everyone once they have been approved by regulators.

"These testing options can contribute to a safe everyday life, especially in schools and daycare centres," Spahn said on Twitter, adding the health ministry was in negotiations with test manufacturers.

The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling in recent weeks, to 3,856 on Tuesday, although this was around 480 cases higher than a week ago. The seven-day incidence was 59 cases per 100,000.

German leaders agreed last week to tighten the threshold for a gradual reopening of the economy, targeting an infection rate of under 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days, down from 50 previously.

France's Six Nations squad isolating after staff member tests positive

France's Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive, the French rugby federation said in a statement.

Head coach Fabian Galthie returned a negative test but will be re-tested today, the federation added.

Hong Kong to ease restrictions from Thursday

Hong Kong will ease strict restrictions from February 18, re-opening sports and entertainment facilities and extending dining hours, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Tuesday, as daily cases in the city dropped into single digits.