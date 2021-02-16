Bayern Munich returned from Qatar to heavy snowfall and a setback as it was held to a 3-3 draw at home by promoted Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Monday.

Robert Lewandowski, Corentin Tolisso, and Alphonso Davies scored as Bayern fought back from two goals down to avoid defeat, four days after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar.

“We had a few players to replace and the team's mentality in the second half was sensational,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said after the end of his team's five-game winning run. “Today we have to be satisfied with the point.”

Bielefeld would have left the relegation zone with a win but had a fourth goal ruled out by a VAR decision.

Anger of Neuer

Dutch forward Michel Vlap gave the visitors the lead in the ninth minute when he turned and shot from 15 meters to mark his debut with a goal.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer roared at his defenders, furious that Vlap had been allowed the space to turn after a mix-up between Niklas Süle and Bouna Sarr. The latter was making just his fourth league appearance of the season, one of three changes that Flick made from the team that beat Tigres 1-0 in the Club World Cup final.

Sarr, Tolisso, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting started for Bayern in place of Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, and the injured Serge Gnabry.

