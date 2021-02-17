Istanbul and many major cities in Turkey have been blanketed with snow. The cold snap has brought with it snowstorms, hail and thunder. Yet many people who have been experiencing cabin fever because of coronavirus lockdowns have used the opportunity to build snow people (and creatures, in some instances).

Here are a few select examples they shared on Twitter.

User @ikonumsu says “I was in a snowfight to my heart’s content after many years and enjoyed the snow; it felt good. We also made a humble snowman.”

User @maviyeliz calls her version “a light snowman”.

Painter Baris Yildiz makes a rocket out of snow instead of a human, and mentions Tesla’s Elon Musk as well as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

User @Ipeku_ posts “The Positive Photo of the Day” of a snowman built behind a pickup truck.

User @mustalibela (“trouble with a jackknife”) makes a reference to the pandemic, posting a photo of a “model snowman” wearing a face mask.

Baklava maker Yasar Usta uses their snowman for marketing purposes, writing “from the Yasar Usta Family, especially for Valentine’s Day”.

Ilkadim Sakarya Primary School posts one of its students hugging a snowman, writing “Snowman joy”.