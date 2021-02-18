Thursday, February 18, 2021

Covid-19 death toll hits 100,000 in Africa

Coronavirus deaths in Africa have hit 100,000 with 3,341,197 confirmed infections, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The region has seen fewer deaths than Europe, Latin America and North America, although South Africa has been hardest hit, accounting for nearly half of all deaths in Africa.

The fatalities were registered in 54 countries since the virus first emerged in December 2019.

France reports 22,501 new cases

The French health ministry has reported 22,501 new cases, compared with 25,018 on Wednesday and 21,063 last Thursday.

The seven-day moving average of new cases – which evens out daily data reporting irregularities – rose by 205 to 18,566 and the cumulative total of cases rose to 3.54 million.

Week-on-week, the new cases tally rose by about 3.80 percent, the lowest percentage increase since January 5.

France also reported 271 new coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours, after 310 on Wednesday, with the total virus death toll now at 83,393.

Italy records 13,762 new cases

Italy has reported 347 virus-related deaths against 369 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,762 from 12,074 the day before.

Some 288,458 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,411, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,887 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

Individual vaccine arrangements undermine fair distribution - WHO

The World Health Organization has urged nations producing Covid-19 vaccines not to distribute them unilaterally but to donate them to the global Covax scheme to ensure fairness.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the plea as China hashes out agreements across Africa, Russia distributes shots in Latin America and the European Union eyes giving vaccines to poorer countries, all outside of the Covax facility.

Tedros said nations striking one-on-one deals undermine Covax's goal of equitable access, adding the WHO's scheme can even accommodate requests from governments that "prefer to give their donations to certain countries, because they are their neighbours or because they have some relationship".

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing vaccine in pregnant women

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said.

Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.

Turkey reports over 7,200 new infections

Turkey has reported 7,241 new coronavirus cases, including 640 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.61 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,821, with 83 fatalities over the past day.

Around half of South Africans have had Covid-19

Around half of South Africa's population may have already been infected by coronavirus, a figure far higher than the documented tally, a study and analysis of death figures suggest.

Samples taken from almost 5,000 blood donors across four South African provinces in January showed that between 32 and 63 percent had antibodies to the coronavirus.

The figure compares with clinically confirmed case rates of just two to three percent, according to South African research that was released online last week, but has not yet completed peer review.

Officially, South Africa has recorded close to 1.5 million coronavirus cases, of which just under 48,500 have been fatal – the highest toll in Africa.

More than 5M Turks received vaccination

Turkey has vaccinated more than 5 million people with the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech Ltd as part of a campaign launched one month ago.

Ankara launched the vaccinations on January 14, starting with health workers and the elderly. By Thursday afternoon more than 5.2 million people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, the country's Health Ministry data showed. Around 900,000 of them, including senior government officials, had received a second dose.

Turkey plans to vaccinate teachers later this month ahead of a nationwide reopening of schools on March 1.

Dutch opposition lawmakers back new coronavirus curfew law

Key Dutch opposition parties have expressed support for hastily drawn-up legislation underpinning the country's coronavirus curfew after a judge ordered the measure scrapped earlier this week.

The lower house of parliament is expected to approve the legislation in a vote. That will send the bill to the senate on Friday — the same day that government lawyers go to court to appeal the order banning the 9 pm to 4:30 am (2000 GMT-0330 GMT) curfew.

Study suggests London infection rates down

A major study suggests virus infection rates in London have plunged by 80 percent in the past month as lockdown measures curb the spread of the virus.

Imperial College London researchers tested 85,000 people across England between February 4 and February 13 as part of the monthly study. It found that about 1 in 200 people were infected, a fall of two thirds from the month before.

The decline varied across the country and was steepest in London, where a new and more contagious strain of the virus was identified late last year. In January an estimated 1 in 30 people in London had the virus.

That has now fallen to about 1 in 185.

Indonesia's Jakarta warns of big fines for refusing vaccine

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to $356.89 for refusing Covid-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory.

Deputy Jakarta governor, Ahmad Riza Patria, said city authorities were merely following rules and such sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the archipelago nation's more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections.

Indonesia is fighting one of Asia's biggest and most stubborn coronavirus epidemics and aims to inoculate 181.5 million of its 270 million population within 15 months under a vaccination programme that started last month.

Pakistan to receive 2.8M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistan has said it expects to receive 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine on March 2, its first batch under the GAVI/WHO COVAX vaccine initiative, and will start giving doses to the over 60s.

Pakistan, which has recorded more than 550,000 cases of the virus and more than 12,000 deaths, is still largely reliant on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative, which aims to supply Covid-19 vaccines to poorer nations.

The country began its Covid-19 vaccination programme only this month, with 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's vaccine donated by longtime ally China.

Frontline health workers are being vaccinated first.

Zimbabwe starts vaccinations

Zimbabwe has kicked-off its vaccination programme after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China earlier in the week.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as the country's health minister, was the first to receive the jab, at Harare's Wilkins Hospital.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate around 60,000 healthcare and other frontline workers in the first round of vaccinations. The elderly and those with chronic conditions will follow.

The southern African country has so far reported more than 35,000 cases and more than 1,400 deaths.

Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation to rein in virus

Malaysia has gazetted an emergency ordinance compelling employers to provide lodging with sufficient living space and amenities for migrant workers to effectively control the spread of the virus.

It is among the first emergency ordinances – laws that do not require prior parliamentary approval – to be enforced since a national emergency was declared on January 12 to curb the virus spread.

Covid-19 infections in Malaysia have raged amongst migrant workers who typically work and live closely, with an outbreak at world's largest glove maker Top Glove Corp becoming the largest cluster in the country in December after over 5,000 workers were infected.

UK invests in studies of long Covid-19 syndrome

The British government is backing four new studies to investigate why some people continue to have symptoms months after becoming sick with Covid-19.

The Department of Health announced $26 million in funding for research into the causes, symptoms and effects of the phenomenon known as long Covid.

While most people recover from the virus in a few weeks, about one in 10 still have symptoms 12 weeks later. Researchers around the world are trying to understand the causes and dozens of symptoms that include breathlessness, headaches, fatigue and “brain fog.”

Guinea in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Guinea is in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines and expects to have the doses by the end of February, health ministry official Mohamed Lamine Yansane said.

Sixty doses of the vaccine were previously provided to the West African country on an experimental basis, with President Alpha Conde and some ministers among those vaccinated.

Malaysia reports new daily high of 25 virus deaths

Malaysia reported a new daily high of 25 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,030.

The health ministry also reported 2,712 new infections, bringing the cumulative total to nearly 275,000 cases.

Russia will register its third vaccine on February 20

Russia plans to register CoviVac, its third vaccine, on February 20, the Interfax news agency reported, citing a government website about the virus.

Thai-developed vaccine set to proceed to human trials

Thailand's second domestically developed vaccine will soon undergo human trials, officials said, adding that the plan was to produce up to five million doses by the end of the year.

The vaccine, developed by Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, had success in trials in mice and monkeys and is due to be tested on humans in late April or early May, Kiat Ruxrungtham of the Chula Vaccine Research Center said.

"By year-end we should have a production capacity of one to five million doses annually," Kiat told a news conference, adding this could later rise to about 20 million doses per year.

Czech Republic reports record number of serious patients

The Czech Republic reported a record 1,227 of patients hospitalised in serious condition as the country's capacity to care for such cases dwindled.

As of Thursday morning, the country had 14 percent of capacity free in intensive care and high dependency units, including 154 beds for Covid patients.

The country of 10.7 million has had the most cases per capita in Europe except Portugal on a two-week basis, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's data showed.

South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local variant may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told Reuters.

"I do know that our scientists will be meeting to discuss it (the Pfizer study) and they will advise the minister," spokesman Popo Maja said. "We are not going to be releasing a statement until advised by our scientists. We will also be guided by the regulator."

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease virus restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline easyJet said.

"We also know that Monday is going to be a critical day for everyone and we need a clear statement on the path for international travel in the Prime Minister's announcement," said easyJet's Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.

English lockdown reducing virus infections but prevalence still high, study finds

England's third national virus lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.

Dutch lawmakers debate curfew

Dutch lawmakers are holding a debate on hastily drawn up legislation underpinning the country’s coronavirus curfew after a judge ordered the measure scrapped earlier this week.

The lower house of parliament is expected to support the legislation, which would then go to the senate on Friday — the same day that government lawyers go to court to appeal the order banning the 9 pm-to-4:30 am curfew.

The curfew, which sparked rioting last month but is very broadly supported and followed, remains in force pending the outcome of that appeal.

Airbus lost $1.3B due to virus

European plane maker Airbus lost $1.3 billion last year amid an unprecedented global slump in air travel because of the pandemic, but expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit in 2021 despite uncertainty about when people will resume flying en masse.

Airbus is also pushing to negotiate a “cease-fire” soon in its years-long trade dispute with US rival Boeing, amid hopes that the Biden Administration will be more amenable than Trump’s government to a deal. The dispute has led to billions of dollars in tit-for-tat cross-Atlantic tariffs on planes, cheese, wine, video games and other products.