New Zealand will distribute free sanitary products in schools to combat "period poverty" among the disadvantaged, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said research showed about one in 12 young people skipped school because they did not have access to period products.

"Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said.

"Providing free period products at school is one way the government can directly address poverty, help increase school attendance, and make a positive impact on children's wellbeing."

She said the programme, which begins in June and will cost US$18 million over three years, followed a successful pilot scheme that started last year.