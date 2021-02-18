POLITICS
South Africa’s Morris is now IPL’s most expensive player with a $2.25M fee
Rajasthan Royals’ eye-watering offering has smashed the record $2.2M paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.
South Africa's Chris Morris in action during a ICC Cricket World Cup game against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Britain on June 5, 2019. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 18, 2021

South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Rajasthan Royals paid $2.25 million for him.

The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. Australia's Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player when Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.17m for him in 2019.

READ MORE: South Africa match marks 'monumental moment' for Pakistan cricket

In a high-spending auction before the IPL season starts, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $1.95m.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith w ent to Delhi Capitals for $300,000 after being released by Rajasthan Royals.

READ MORE: India pulls record run-chase to clinch Australia Test series

Meanwhile, Chinese phone maker Vivo returned as the IPL's lead sponsor after the deal was suspended last year following a deadly border clash between India and China.

The last IPL was held behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's season is expected to start in April.

SOURCE:AFP
