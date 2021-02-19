Friday, February 19, 2021

G7 countries commit $7.5B to Covax vaccine funding

G7 leaders have agreed to "intensify cooperation" in response to the coronavirus pandemic and increase funding commitments for the rollout of vaccines in the world's poorest countries to $7.5 billion.

"Today, with increased financial commitments of over $4 billion USD to ACT-A and COVAX, collective G7 support totals $7.5 billion," the elite club comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US said in a joint statement.

EU doubles contribution to Covax with over $600M in new funding

The European Union has contributed an additional $606.3 million to the World Health Organization-backed Covax programme to supply Covid-19 shots to emerging economies, doubling the bloc's contribution, the European Commission said on Friday.

The contribution consists of a $363.31 million grant and $242.21 million in guarantees by the European Fund for Sustainable Development plus (EFSD+) that will back a loan by the European Investment Bank, the commission said.

UN health agency WHO, along with the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, are spearheading Covax to secure and distribute vaccines to poorer countries and to ensure shots do not go only to wealthy nations.

They are targeting to deliver 1.3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021, and the WHO has endorsed vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending February 26 ruling

A nighttime curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measure's legality only on February 26.

The decision gives some breathing room to Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government, which has argued the curfew is vital to slow a third wave of coronavirus cases.

Protesters and political opponents say the curfew, the first seen in the Netherlands since World War Two, is an unnecessary restriction on freedoms.

Germany pledges additional $1.82B for Covax and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional $1.82 billion to support global Covid-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to $2.54 billion, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said.

"We can only get out of the pandemic with vaccinations. We need to make progress on this, at home and abroad," Scholz said, adding that the additional money was meant to support the Covax program, the Word Health Organization (WHO) and other international efforts.

"With today's announcement we make clear: We're standing side-by-side with the poorest countries," Scholz said. The German contribution would increase international funds for vaccines, drugs and tests by over 30 percent, he added.

"We'll only be safe if there is immunisation through vaccination all over the world," Scholz said.

Britain reports 533 new deaths

Britain has recorded 533 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, an increase on the 454 reported on Thursday, according to government figures.

The number of new cases recorded was broadly steady at 12,027, it said, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine rose to 16,875,536.

Biden pledges $4 billion for global vaccine initiative

The US is making a $2 billion pledge to global initiative Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) with a pledge of an additional $2 billion, according to President Joe Biden.

"We must cooperate if we are going to defeat Covid-19 everywhere," Biden said at an address to the Munich Security Conference, his first speech to world leaders since taking office last month.

The US president stressed the world needs to work together to strengthen the World Health Organization (WHO), and the world needs a UN system focused on biological threats that can take quick action.

Turkey reports over 7,400 new coronavirus infections

Turkey has reported 7,419 new coronavirus cases, including 638 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case-count passed 2.62 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,903, with 82 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,498 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.5 million.

Spain close to vaccinating all nursing home residents

Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population.

Separately, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country, which has administered 2.8 million doses and fully inoculated 1.14 million people, was on track to vaccinate 20 million people in the first half of 2021 out of a population of 47 million.

Nearly 43,000 care home residents died of Covid-19 or suspected infection in the devastating March-May first wave of contagion, and prosecutors are investigating more than 200 cases of potential criminal negligence at such homes.

African Union says Russia offers 300M doses of Sputnik V vaccine

The African Union's vaccine task team said that Russia had offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine and that the offer included a financing package for countries wanting to secure the shots.

It said in a statement that the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021.

Only a handful of countries in Africa have started to roll out vaccination programmes, lagging behind some wealthier nations that are well into their immunisation campaigns.

Czech government drops shop reopening plan amid virus surge

The Czech government dropped plans to possibly open non-essential retail shops from next week as a surge in coronavirus cases continued to put pressure on strained hospitals.

Industry Minister Karel Havlicek announced the decision on Twitter.

"The pandemic situation is not good, the UK variant is still spreading. That's why we decided not to open closed shops for now," Havlicek said, adding the government will debate shop openings again next week.

Euro zone services hit in February but factories racing along – PMIs

Business activity across the euro zone contracted again in February as lockdown measures to contain the virus hammered the bloc's dominant service industry, a survey showed, even as factories had their busiest month in three years.

With daily reported infections still high governments have been encouraging citizens to stay home and closed much of the continent's hospitality industry while factories have largely remained open.

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, registering 48.1 in February compared to January's 47.8. A Reuters poll had predicted 48.0.

Hong Kong is not politicising any vaccine, says health chief

Hong Kong's top health official said the government had not politicised any virus vaccine, as she sought to reassure residents worried about China's Sinovac, due to be rolled out in the global financial hub from next week.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan told Reuters that standards had not been lowered to accept the Sinovac vaccine and there was no pressure from Beijing to get it approved in the Chinese-ruled city.

"The government has not politicised any vaccine. In fact, we really think that one should not politicise any of the vaccination process, because really the Covid-19 vaccine is our hope," she said in an interview at her office.

Poland entering third wave of infections, health ministry says

Poland is seeing the beginning of a third wave of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said, as the country posted a large week-on-week increase in daily cases.

Poland has loosened some restrictions, recently opening ski slopes as well as cinemas, hotels and theatres at up to 50 percent capacity, but authorities have warned that these measures may have to be rolled back depending on the pandemic situation.

"We are at the beginning of the third wave, it is not as dynamic as in Slovakia or the Czech Republic..., but unfortunately we are observing this upward trend," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters.

Portugal bumps security services down vaccine priority list amid tight supply

Portugal will refocus its inoculation campaign towards vulnerable age groups and away from key state workers such as the police and firefighters due to scarce vaccine supplies, the head of its vaccination taskforce was quoted as saying.

Portugal, like many European Union countries, has been slow to get its vaccination programme started. It had hoped to receive 4.4 million doses by the end of March but supply shortages mean that only 2.5 million will arrive by then.

"This is an example of adapting our strategy to the circumstances...focusing on saving lives, now that the highest priority health professionals have been seen to," Henrique Gouveiae Melo told the Expresso newspaper.

Vietnam says Covax to supply 30M vaccine doses in 2021

Vietnam will receive 60 million vaccines this year, including 30 million under the WHO-led Covax scheme, the health minister said as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest virus outbreak since the pandemic began.

Vietnam has been one of the world's virus-mitigation success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing and strict quarantining. Its total number of cases since the virus was first detected in the country over a year ago stands at 2,347, including imported cases, with 35 deaths.

Dutch government urges court to keep curfew

The Dutch government asked appeals judges to overturn a court order scrapping a virus curfew, comparing the pandemic to waters overwhelming the low-lying country's famed dykes.

The hearing came on a crunch day for the Netherlands' anti-Covid measures with the senate set to vote on a fast-track law that would reinstate the curfew even if the government loses the case.

A lower court judge ordered the government to immediately lift the curfew on Tuesday, saying that such measures could only be used in sudden national emergencies such as a dyke breach.

EU to double Covax vaccine funding to one billion euros

The European Union will announce it is doubling its contribution to the Covax global vaccination programme to $1.2 billion (one billion euros) at a G7 meeting Friday, a European source said.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel are set to unveil the increased funding from the bloc's budget and pledge a further 100 million euros in aid to support the fight against the virus in Africa, the source said.

The move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations in the face of accusations that rich countries are hoarding vaccines against the virus and leaving other parts of the globe behind.

France reinforces medical staff in Reunion island

The French government said it will send more medical staff to Reunion island in the Pacific Ocean as part of efforts to rein in virus variants spreading in the overseas territory.

The government also said in a statement it would extend curfew measures to other parts of the island.

Hungary to ramp up vaccinations to fight third wave – PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country's health care system will withstand pressure from a rising third wave of the pandemic and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments.

Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners.

As large Chinese and Russian vaccine shipments join Western drugs to help the vaccination effort, Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million people by early March and 2.5 million of its 10 million citizens by early April, Orban told public radio.

NatWest bank slumps into annual loss, to exit Ireland

Britain's NatWest bank announced that it slumped into a net loss in 2020 on the fallout from the pandemic, adding it would shut its Ulster Bank unit in Ireland.

NatWest, which last year changed its name from Royal Bank of Scotland and remains majority owned by the UK government, reported an annual loss after tax of $1.05 billion (£753 million), compared with a net profit of $ 4.374 billion (£3.13 billion) in 2019.

Japan to receive second vaccine shipment on Sunday

Japan will receive its second shipment of virus vaccines on Sunday, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said, according to news agency Jiji Press.

Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine. It is the last of the Group of Seven grouping of industrialised nations to begin vaccinations.

Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday.