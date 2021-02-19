Denmark's Supreme Court has sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shouting "corona" during a routine traffic stop in March last year.

The 20-year-old was returning home from a birthday party in the city of Aarhus when he was stopped by police during Denmark's first semi-lockdown.

The incident, led to the defendant being arrested on charges of threatening behaviour, although he later tested negative for Covid-19.

First acquitted in a local court, he was later convicted at Denmark's Western High Court.

At his Supreme Court appeal against that conviction, prosecutors sought a jail term of three to five months.

Other similar incidents were reported in Denmark last year, partly reflecting declining public trust in the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, while similar cases were reported in the UK, the US and Canada.