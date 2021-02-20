Saturday, February 20, 2021

World tops 200M vaccine doses as G7 boosts funding

The number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered worldwide has passed 200 million, an AFP count showed, as wealthy G7 countries pledged to more than double aid to support access for the less well-off.

With 45 percent of injections so far among the rich club – which accounts for just 10 percent of the global population – the G7 on Friday said its aid to projects like the World Health Organization's Covax now amount to $7.5 billion.

The increased pledges from the US, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan and Canada came as permanent UN Security Council member Britai n showed a draft resolution to other countries on the global body, calling for wealthy nations to share doses with poor and war-torn states.

Infections dropped 95.8 percent after both Pfizer shots - Israel

The rate of Covid-19 infections has dropped 95.8 percent among people who received both shots of Pfizer's vaccine, Israel's Health Ministry said.

The vaccine was also 98 percent effective in preventing infections that caused fever or breathing problems and 98.9 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and death, the ministry said.

The findings were based on data collected nationally through February 13 from Israelis who had received their second shot at least two weeks previously. According to the Health Ministry's website, about 1 .7 million people had been administered a second shot by January 30, making them eligible to be included.

Turkey reports over 7,800 new infections

Turkey has reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, including 635 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case count passed 2.63 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,983, with 80 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,210 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus for more than 2.51 million recoveries thus far.

Some 32.21 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 118,911 since Friday.

Earlier today, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey will start to gradually normalise from coronavirus restrictions starting March 1.

Underlining that they are working carefully on normalisation steps, Koca said on Twitter that the process will start with provincial public health councils dealing with four risk levels in line with Health Ministry criteria.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

Italy reports 251 deaths in a day, 14,931 new cases

Italy has reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths compared with 353 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of new infections fell to 14,931 from 15,479.

Some 306,078 coronavirus tests were carried out, compared with a previous 297,128, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 95,486 deaths linked to coronavirus since the first outbreak last February. That is the second-highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 2.8 million cases of infection.

Britain reports 10,406 new cases

Britain has reported 10,406 new Covid-19 cases, government statistics showed, and a total of 17.2 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

There were 445 more deaths recorded within 28 days of positive coronavirus test.

Additional measures needed in Nice region – French minister

The rapid spread of virus in the French Mediterranean city of Nice and the surrounding region will require further measures to curb the contagion, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Philippines reports 239 new deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 239 new deaths, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic started, and 2,240 infections.

The previous daily high death toll was 259 deaths reported on Sept. 14.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 559,288 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,068.

President Rodrigo Duterte is to decide next week whether to further loosen coronavirus curbs in the capital, Manila, to allow more economic activity.

Russia reports 12,953 new cases, 480 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 12,953 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,623 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,151,984.

Authorities also reported another 480 deaths, raising the official toll to 82,876.

J&J applies to WHO for Covid vaccine approval

Johnson & Johnson says it had submitted data to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing of its vaccine, which would allow for wider access of the one-dose shot.

J&J said an emergency use listing is a prerequisite for supplying vaccines to the Covax vaccine programme, co-led by WHO, which aims to deliver doses to poor and middle-income countries.

The J&J vaccine is administered in a single dose and can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, a big selling point in countries with relatively weaker healthcare infrastructure.

The vaccine is under review by the US health regulator, and a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's experts are expected to discuss the vaccine's emergency use authorization next week.

The vaccine is being rolled out in South Africa, for the first time outside a major clinical trial.

Poland considering restrictions at Czech, Slovak borders

Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to their rising number of cases.

"Borders will be open for persons with negative test results, but this is as of today, as the dynamics of the situation may change," Niedzielski told Radio Zet, adding the decisions will be taken next week.

"Yes, definitely," he said when asked whether the government was considering restrictions at the southern borders with the two countries which have recently seen the number of new coronavirus cases spiraling.

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

Britain circulated a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Friday demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a “sustained humanitarian pause” to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for “a general and immediate cessation of hostilities” in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan and Somalia. The appeal was first made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on March 23, 2020, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft “emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need, including through the Covax Facility,” an ambitious World Health Organization project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

The British draft stresses that “equitable access to affordable vaccines, certified as safe and efficacious, is essential to end the pandemic.”

It would recognise “the role of extensive immunisation against Covid-19 as a global public good for health in preventing, containing, and stopping transmission, in order to bring the pandemic to an end.”

Virus outbreak hits Chinese community in Cambodia

An outbreak has hit the Chinese expat community in Cambodia, the country's Premier Hun Sen said, a setback in the Southeast Asian nation's otherwise successful containment efforts.

The kingdom has so far fared well in tackling the virus and life in the capital Phnom Penh has largely returned to normal.

But a group of Chinese nationals who underwent testing to obtain medical certificates for overseas travel recorded positive results on Saturday, sparking fears of a wider outbreak in the community.

"We have discovered a big community infection with 32 cases... this is a bad situation for us," Hun Sen said during a speech broadcast on state-run TV.

"Those found positive today are all Chinese."

The increasing presence of Chinese businesses across the kingdom has heightened anti-Chinese sentiment among some Cambodians, and Hun Sen urged people not to discriminate against Chinese nationals because of the latest outbreak.

Russia to produce 88M vaccine doses in first half of 2021

Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV.

Russia has produced 11.1 million doses vaccine doses so far, she said.

It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.

Russia on Saturday approved a third coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV.

The first 120,000 doses, labelled CoviVac and produced by the Chumakov Centre in St. Petersburg, will be released for domestic use in March, he added.

New Zealand begins Covid-19 vaccine drive

New Zealand started its official rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine on Saturday, while Australia finalised plans to begin inoculations on Monday, a new phase in tackling the virus that both countries have kept largely contained.

A small group of medical professionals were injected on Friday in Auckland ahead of the wider rollout which was officially starting with border staff and so-called Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) workers on Saturday, officials said.

In Australia, hotel quarantine and healthcare workers will also be the first cohort to be inoculated at 16 Pfizer vaccination hubs across the nation, alongside older Australians at aged care facilities.