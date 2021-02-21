Sunday, February 21, 2021

UK to reopen in stages after driving down South African variant

Britain has started to drive down cases of the more infectious South African variant of coronavirus and will only emerge from lockdown in stages to make sure that does not change, the country's health secretary said on Sunday.

A day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out his plan to ease restrictions in England, Hancock said there was also early data showing that the faster-than-expected vaccine rollout was reducing transmissions and easing pressure on hospitals.

France reports over 22,000 new cases

The French health ministry has reported 22,046 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, from16,546 last Sunday, when new cases had dipped briefly.

The seven-day moving average of cases rose above 20,000 again after new cases increased week-on-week for the fourth day in a row.

The ministry also reported 160 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, from 183 on Saturday, taking the cumulative toll to 84,306. The total number of cases now stands over 3.6 million.

The ministry has not published hospital data for three days.

Swiss could re-examine AstraZeneca vaccine contract

Switzerland could pass on the doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination it has ordered, with the country yet to approve the shot, newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

Switzerland earlier this month demanded more efficacy and quality data before greenlighting the shot that has already been approved by the European Union.

NZZ am Sonntag said there was speculation among local authorities that the government wanted to cancel its order, a situation which could occur if tests show the drug is insufficiently effective.

"It is still unclear what will happen with AstraZeneca," Nora Kronig, vice director of the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) told the newspaper. "There are considerations to pass on the material."

Switzerland, which has ordered 5.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is waiting for results from trials in North and South America, after saying earlier testing did not produce clear data including on efficacy in older people.

UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

The British government has declared that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the UK's lockdown.

The previous aim was for all adults to get a jab by September.

The new target also calls for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccine shots by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1.

Turkey reports over 6,500 new infections

Turkey has reported 6,546 new coronavirus cases, including 601 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case count passed 2.63 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,060, with 77 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 5,002 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus for more than 2.52 million recoveries thus far.

Some 32.31 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 101,105 since Saturday.

UK and France ease Covid test demands on truck drivers

Lorry drivers returning to France from Britain will not now need to have a coronavirus test if they have spent less than 48 hours in the country, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

France demanded in December that lorry drivers travelling from Britain to France must carry a negative Covid-19 test result to reduce the spread of a more infectious coronavirus variant that had been found in Kent in southeast England.

Fauci says it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022

US infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that it is possible Americans will still be wearing masks in 2022, but that measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 would be increasingly relaxed as more vaccines are administered.

Fauci made the comment during an interview on CNN.

Thousands of Covid vaccines from UAE arrive in Gaza

Around 20,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the United Arab Emirates have arrived in Gaza through its crossing with Egypt, AFP journalists said.

The delivery, reportedly orchestrated by a UAE-based rival of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, comes three months before the first Palestinian polls in 15 years are set to be held.

UK gives first dose of vaccine to 17.6 million people

More than 17.6 million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, official data showed, as daily deaths and coronavirus cases slipped.

Official figures showed that a further 215 people had died within 28 days of a positive test, down from the 445 reported on Saturday, although numbers can be distorted over the weekend.

A total of 120,580 people have now died in Britain from the virus. Deaths on a seven-day average are down 27 percent.

The figures showed 9,834 new cases, down from 10,406 the day before.

Italy reports 232 coronavirus deaths, 13,452 new cases - health ministry

Italy has reported 232 coronavirus-related deaths against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,452 from 14,931 the day before.

Some 250,986 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 306,078 previously, the ministry said.

Italy marks one year since it recorded the first locally acquired case

Italy has marked the anniversary of the country's first coronavirus case.

Mourners gathered at San Biagio Church in Codogno, where a special memorial service was taking place.

It was at a hospital in Codogno, a year ago to the day, that an Italian man aged 38 was confirmed as having the virus – the first known locally-transmitted case outside Asia.

In the year since the first case was identified, Italy has lost more than 95,000 people to the virus, the second-highest death toll in Europe.

More anniversary commemorations were scheduled across the country on Sunday.

Russia reports 12,742 cases

Russia has reported 12,742 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,602 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,164,726.

Authorities also reported another 417 deaths, raising the official toll to 83,293.

Data will determine how quickly UK emerges from lockdown, Hancock says

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government will need to analyse the data as it slowly unlocks from the national lockdown because it is wary of the impact virus variants from Brazil and South Africa could have.

"It is very important to see the impact of steps that we're taking," Hancock told Sky News. "We want to set out a roadmap which gives people guidance in terms of how we think we'll be able to do this. We also absolutely will be vigilant to the data on the way.

The British government says it aims to give every adult in the country a first dose of virus vaccine by July 31, a month earlier than its previous target.

The goal is for everyone over 50 or with an underlying health condition to get a shot by April 15, rather than the previous target of May 1.

The makers of the two vaccines Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that “we now think that we have the supplies” to speed up the vaccination campaign.

India's Serum Institute says prioritising domestic vaccine needs, asks for patience

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker by volume, has asked for patience from foreign governments awaiting their supply of shots, saying it had been directed to prioritise India’s requirements.

"...I humbly request you to please be patient," SII's Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet, adding the company "has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world."

South Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on February 27

South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on February 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced.

Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July.

The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.

Mediterranean Nice wants to curb tourist inflow

The mayor of the French city of Nice has called for a weekend lockdown in the area to stop the flow of visitors, saying tourists are welcome in normal times, but the city needs to focus on battling a sharp spike in infections.

The Nice area has the highest infection rate in France, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, according to Covidtracker.fr, triple the national average.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday the government will decide this weekend on tightening virus control measures in the Mediterranean city.

Serbia receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine

A shipment of 150,000 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has arrived at Belgrade airport, making Serbia the first country in the Western Balkan region to receive supplies of the shot.