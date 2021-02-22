Monday, February 22, 2021

UK govt sets out roadmap to ease curbs

The UK government has set out a four-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, expressing hope that life could get back to normal by the end of June.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a "gradual and cautious" approach to lifting curbs in England, starting with the return of pupils to schools from March 8, and non-essential retail from April 12.

Some fans could be able to attend sporting fixtures from May 17, with all social distancing restrictions removed from June 21, all subject to change and depending on scientific data.

Italy reports 274 deaths, 9,630 new cases

Italy has reported 274 coronavirus-related deaths against 232 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,630 from 13,452 the day before.

Some 170,672 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 250,986 previously, the ministry said.

Turkey reports over 8,100 new infections

Turkey has reported 8,104 additional coronavirus cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.64 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,138, with 78 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 5,690 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.52 million.

More than 32.43 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 118,816 since Sunday.

Thailand allows emergency use of Sinovac's vaccine

Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine of Sinovac Biotech, paving the way for the country's first coronavirus inoculations.

The authorisation came just days before Thailand is set to receive the first 200,000 of two million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac, its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which will be given primarily to health workers.

"The FDA has registered Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine for conditional emergency use, effective February 22," FDA deputy secretary general Surachok Tangwiwat told Reuters.

Thailand has recorded just 25,504 coronavirus cases in total, more than four-fifths of those since December, with 89 deaths overall.

UN to rich nations: Don't undermine Covax vaccine program

The head of the World Health Organization has pleaded with rich countries to check before ordering additional Covid-19 vaccine shots for themselves whether that undermines efforts to get vaccine shots to poorer nations.

Wealthy nations have snapped up several billion vaccine doses while some countries in the developing world have little or none.

European nations have given financial support to the UN-backed Covax effort to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people and are considering sharing some of their own doses — though they haven't specified when.

On Friday, leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers said they would accelerate global vaccine development and deployment and support “affordable and equitable access to vaccines” and treatments for Covid-19.

They cited a collective $7.5 billion from the G7 to UN-backed efforts.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the G7 countries for their “significant” pledges.

But he said after talks on Monday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that “even if you have the money, if you cannot use the money to buy vaccines … having the money doesn’t mean anything.”

He said some rich countries’ approaches to manufacturers to secure more vaccines are “affecting the deals with Covax, and even the amount that was allocated for Covax was reduced because of this.”

He didn’t name those countries or give other details.

India sees new lockdowns as cases rise again

Cases of Covid-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions.

Infections have been plummeting in India since September, and life has already returned to normal in large parts of the country. In many cities, markets are bustling, roads are crowded and restaurants are nearly full.

But experts have been warning that the reasons behind India's success aren't really understood, and that the country of nearly 1.4 billion people can't afford to let its guard down. Public health officials are now investigating potential mutations in the virus that could make it more contagious and render some treatments and vaccines less effective.

More rugby players contract virus in France

Five more France rugby players have tested positive for the virus and will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland, the team said Monday.

It takes the total number of players in the squad to have contracted virus to 10, massively depleting France coach Fabien Galthie’s options as Les Tricolores go for a third straight win to open the competition.

Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Romain Taofifenua, Charles Ollivon and Brice Dulin are the latest players to have tested positive following checks carried out on Sunday.

English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country's restrictions are eased, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

"The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional," he told LBC Radio.

"Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again)."

Ukraine expects 15 million Novavax doses from July

Ukraine has agreed to increase the number of vaccine doses with US maker Novavax to 15 million, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

The first batches of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Ukraine starting July, Stepanov said on Facebook. Ukraine lags behind most European countries in securing vaccines and has yet to start mass vaccinations.

"We have been confirmed (by manufacturer India's Serum Institute) that it is possible to supply additional 5 million doses of the vaccine...The total amount of Novavax vaccines that we expect in Ukraine is 15 million," Stepanov said.

Vietnam to start vaccinations in March

Vietnam will begin its vaccination programme next month with frontline healthcare staff and the elderly in line for the first doses as the country tackles a new wave of infections, state media reported.

The Southeast Asian country expects to receive 60 million doses this year, including 30 million under the WHO-led COVAX scheme, with a first batch of 204,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive on February 28.

Sri Lanka's Kumara tests positive for ahead of Windies tour

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for virus ahead of the team's tour of the West Indies, the country's cricket board (SLC) said.

Kumar, 24, is likely to miss the limited-overs leg of the tour, which begins on March 3.

"Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad...Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for Covid-19. He was detected during PCR Tests carried out yesterday," the SLC said in a statement.

Young children return to school in Germany

Elementary schools and kindergartens in more than half of Germany’s 16 states reopened after two months of closure due to the pandemic.

The move comes despite growing signs that the decline in case numbers in Germany is flattening out again and even rising in some areas.

Germany’s education minister, Anja Karliczek, has defended the decision to reopen schools, saying younger children in particular benefit from learning together in groups.

Air New Zealand to trial digital 'vaccination passport'

Air New Zealand will trial a digital travel pass to give airlines and border authorities access to passenger health information, including their vaccination status, the carrier said.

The scheme, dubbed a "vaccination passport" by industry observers, is intended to streamline travel once borders reopen by allowing passengers to store their health credentials in one place.

Russia logs 12,604 new cases