When Dr. Mohamed Salah Siala began working on the Covid-19 front line in January in a Tunisian hospital he never imagined harnessing his music skills in the fight against the virus.

Yet when the 25-year-old decided to get out his violin one day at Hedi Chaker Hospital in the city of Sfax and play, it won praise for boosting the morale of virus sufferers who remained isolated and needed a smile.

The reaction of the patients was immediate – smiling, clapping and some with their fists up – celebrating the impromptu “concert.” Some were surprised to discover that it was the doctor on the fiddle.

“Playing the music here contributes to the patient’s feeling of joy and to forget the pain,” said patient Rachid Arous, who is recovering from Covid-19. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

In his down time away from medical duties, Siala plays the violin enthusiastically and is also a member of a group called the “Pepper Band."

Help against loneliness

“My goal is to use music to help treat corona(virus) patients that are in a bad psychological condition, suffering loneliness – which is their first enemy,” Siala told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Siala now plays regularly in the hospital, when he has time.

Walking through the corridors with his violin, Siala’s music helps not just the patients but also health workers. They have been under pressure in the last few months because of the increased number of virus-linked hospitalisations that spiked at the beginning of the year.