The US space agency NASA has released the first video and audio from Mars, a faint wind sound captured by the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet.

A microphone did not work during the descent but the rover was able to capture audio once it landed on Mars.

NASA engineers on Monday played a short audio clip of what they said was a wind gust on the surface.

READ MORE: NASA confirms Perseverance rover has landed on Mars

'Perseverance is healthy'