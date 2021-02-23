Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were rightly hailed as deserved Australian Open champions at the weekend but the ashen-faced former tennis coach standing behind them on the podium might be considered the real hero of the year's first Grand Slam.

Tournament director Craig Tiley and his Tennis Australia team faced down sizeable odds to get the tournament up and running, albeit by the skin of their teeth at times, while much of the world was still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning, I think there were many people who doubted we could pull it off," South African Tiley told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

"We can look back on it now as a highly successful event in the circumstances. I believe in the coming month, there will be a realisation of the extent of what we managed to achieve in pulling off what we did."

In a project unique in the annals of sport, more than 1,000 players and support staff were flown to Australia on charter flights from around the world and quarantined for 14 days from mid-January.

Melbourne is the biggest city in the state of Victoria, which had endured one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world to all but eradicate community transmission of Covid-19.

Perhaps Tiley's greatest achievement was to convince a local government determined to keep the virus out of the state to let the players in, and to allow crowds to watch them.

The tournament survived the infection of one of the quarantine hotel workers only five days before it was due to start, but only after everyone in the tennis cohort had been tested for the virus again.

Crowds were present for just five days of action until Victoria went in to a snap lockdown in response to a small outbreak of the variant of the virus associated with Britain.

Blueprint

The fans returned in reduced numbers from last Thursday, however, and were present in sufficient numbers to create an atmosphere at the weekend's finals.

Tiley believes that the Australian Open has now set an example that other sports events – including the Tokyo Olympics – can follow, but only if they make a commitment to some form of quarantine.